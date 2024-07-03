iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Talkies Ltd Share Price

7.13
(-4.81%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.12
  • Day's High7.49
  • 52 Wk High8.24
  • Prev. Close7.49
  • Day's Low7.12
  • 52 Wk Low 3.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.81
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.88
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bombay Talkies Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Bombay Talkies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bombay Talkies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.00%

Non-Promoter- 900.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 90.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bombay Talkies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.55

-0.37

0.06

0.25

Net Worth

4.85

5.03

5.46

5.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

-0.01

-0.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

No Record Found

Bombay Talkies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bombay Talkies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Dharmesh Kotak

Independent Director

Gunjan Mittal

Managing Director

TANIYA RAVINDRA KOLHATKAR

Independent Director

Jyotsna Gupta

Independent Director

Amit Bajaj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bombay Talkies Ltd

Summary

Bombay Talkies Limited was incorporated in September, 1984 in Mumbai. The Certificate for Commencement of Business was given on 29th September, 1984. Running for 20 years and releasing 40 films, Bombay Talkies was one of Indias most innovative and highly resourced movie studios. It was credited with introducing the musical narrative structure that characterises modern Bollywood, and launched the careers of several prominent Indian film industry luminaries including superstars Ashok Kumar (1911-2001) and Leela Chitnis (1909-2003).Entrepreneurial filmmaker Himansu Rai (1892-1940) and his movie-star wife Devika Rani (1908-1994) played a crucial role in the development of mainstream Bombay cinema. After creating landmark silent films in the 1920s based on traditional Indian stories, which were largely seen in Europe, they turned their attention to home. As co-founders of the legendary, Bombay Talkies film studio, they aimed to make films about contemporary India that would speak to a wide audience.The Company was named as White Lion Asia Limited till 20 September, 2002. The Company got their shares listed on Bombay StockExchange. The Company is primarily engaged into production of movies/serials/soap opera for TV/OTT platform,etc. It gives consultancy on various subject related to film / serial / video albums, etc. Earlier, the Company was engaged into development of computer software products in India. It also dealt in shares and securities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bombay Talkies Ltd share price today?

The Bombay Talkies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Talkies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Talkies Ltd is ₹38.50 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bombay Talkies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Talkies Ltd is 0 and 8.08 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bombay Talkies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Talkies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Talkies Ltd is ₹3.1 and ₹8.24 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Bombay Talkies Ltd?

Bombay Talkies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 38.05%, 1 Year at 56.70%, 6 Month at -11.76%, 3 Month at 3.94% and 1 Month at 39.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bombay Talkies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bombay Talkies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 10.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 90.00 %

