SectorFinance
Open₹7.12
Prev. Close₹7.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.81
Day's High₹7.49
Day's Low₹7.12
52 Week's High₹8.24
52 Week's Low₹3.1
Book Value₹0.88
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.55
-0.37
0.06
0.25
Net Worth
4.85
5.03
5.46
5.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
-0.01
-0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Dharmesh Kotak
Independent Director
Gunjan Mittal
Managing Director
TANIYA RAVINDRA KOLHATKAR
Independent Director
Jyotsna Gupta
Independent Director
Amit Bajaj
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bombay Talkies Ltd
Summary
Bombay Talkies Limited was incorporated in September, 1984 in Mumbai. The Certificate for Commencement of Business was given on 29th September, 1984. Running for 20 years and releasing 40 films, Bombay Talkies was one of Indias most innovative and highly resourced movie studios. It was credited with introducing the musical narrative structure that characterises modern Bollywood, and launched the careers of several prominent Indian film industry luminaries including superstars Ashok Kumar (1911-2001) and Leela Chitnis (1909-2003).Entrepreneurial filmmaker Himansu Rai (1892-1940) and his movie-star wife Devika Rani (1908-1994) played a crucial role in the development of mainstream Bombay cinema. After creating landmark silent films in the 1920s based on traditional Indian stories, which were largely seen in Europe, they turned their attention to home. As co-founders of the legendary, Bombay Talkies film studio, they aimed to make films about contemporary India that would speak to a wide audience.The Company was named as White Lion Asia Limited till 20 September, 2002. The Company got their shares listed on Bombay StockExchange. The Company is primarily engaged into production of movies/serials/soap opera for TV/OTT platform,etc. It gives consultancy on various subject related to film / serial / video albums, etc. Earlier, the Company was engaged into development of computer software products in India. It also dealt in shares and securities.
The Bombay Talkies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Talkies Ltd is ₹38.50 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Talkies Ltd is 0 and 8.08 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Talkies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Talkies Ltd is ₹3.1 and ₹8.24 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Bombay Talkies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 38.05%, 1 Year at 56.70%, 6 Month at -11.76%, 3 Month at 3.94% and 1 Month at 39.80%.
