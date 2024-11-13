Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Bombay Talkies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. As informed by our communication dated September 30 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from October 01 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. upto November 15 2024 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e Wednesday, November 13, 2024, inter alia, had considered and approved the following: 1. The Un-audited quarterly Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Statement of Asset and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone) issued by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Bombay Talkies Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today, i.e., on October 22, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Re-designation of Ms. Jyotsana Gupta (DIN: 09694838) The Board has approved the re-designation of Ms. Jyotsana Gupta from Independent Director to Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company, with effect from October 22, 2024. In compliance with Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, the required details are enclosed as Annexure I. The Board Meeting commenced at 15:45 p.m. and concluded at 16:15 p.m.

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024

Bombay Talkies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on 03rd September 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve inter alia the following agenda items along with other agenda items. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, this is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e on Tuesday, September 03, 2024 at the registered office the Board, had considered and approved the following businesses (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Bombay Talkies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday August 08 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. As informed by our communication dated June 29 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from July 01 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. upto August 10 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly consider the above for your necessary information and record. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e Thursday, August 08, 2024, inter alia, had considered and approved the following: (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Bombay Talkies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. As informed by our communication dated March 30 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from April 01 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results i.e. upto June 01 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly consider the above for your necessary information and record. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 30, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Auditors Report (Standalone) issued by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, in compliance with regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 & Auditors Report issued by Statutory Auditors. The Board meeting commenced at 3:40 P.M and concluded at 4:00 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024