AGM 27/09/2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at its registered office at 201, Nav Neelam Building, A Wing, 2nd Floor, 108, Worli Sea face Road, Mumbai 400018. The meeting concluded at 02:00 P.M on the same day. This is for your kind information and record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the voting results of Remote e-voting and poll during the Annual General Meeting of the members of M/s. Bombay Talkies Limited (the Company), held on September 27, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 201, Nav Neelam Building, A Wing, 2nd Floor, 108, Worli Sea face Road, Mumbai 400018. Further, we are enclosing the consolidated Scrutinizers Report pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration), Rules 2014. The copy of the same is being placed on the Companys website. We would like to inform you that all the resolutions mentioned in the Notice of AGM have been passed with requisite majority. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)