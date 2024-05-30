To the Members of BOMBAY TALKIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the IndAS Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of BOMBAY TALKIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprises of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of changes in equity, and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph of our report the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribe under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules 2015 as amended (Ind AS) with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and Loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We draw attention to the matters described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph of the audit report on Standalone Financial Statements of the company audited by us. These matters in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the company are included in "Annexure-1"which forms an integral part of our report the effects of which are not ascertainable on the financial statements that constituted the basis for modifying our opinion. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements is qualified in respect of the matters referred to in "Annexure-1" to this report, to the extent applicable.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters except for the matters described in basis for qualified opinion section.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for the safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that gives a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern, and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assura nce but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Boards Report (including annexures thereto), Management Discussion and Analysis and Report on Corporate Governance (collectively referred to as other information) but does not include the standalone financial statements, and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in

"Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. Except for the matters described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion and except for the matters described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of changes in equity, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. Except for the matters described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) Except for the effects described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

(ii) In our opinion and as per the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivative contracts, requiring provision under applicable laws or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) a. The company has not advanced any funds to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The company has not received any funds from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

Annexure-1 to independent Auditors Report

(As referred to in "Basis for Qualified Opinion" paragraph of our audit report of even date to the members of Bombay Talkies Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

Bases on our audit on the consideration of our report of the company, we report that :

1. Trade Receivable (Note: 7), Other Current Assets (Note: 9) have been classified as current assets includes balance which are outstanding for realization/settlement since previous several years and in the absence of adequate information/explanations regarding the realization settlement of such amounts within twelve months after the year and reasons for not classifying then as non- current asset is inconsistent with IND AS-1 "Presentation of Financial Statement." This has resulted in over statement of respective current assets and under statement of the corresponding non-current assets.

2. Assessment of Impairment of Assets has not been done by the Company which is inconsistent with IND AS-36 "Impairment of Assets."

3. Trade Receivable (Note: 7), Other Current Assets (Note: 9), Other Non-Current Assets (Note: 5) are subject to confirmation.

4. The Financial Assets, Other Current Assets (Note: 9) has not been measured at fair value as required by IND AS-109 "Financial Instruments" and proper disclosures as required in IND AS 107 "Financial Statements Disclosures" has not been done for the same.

5. As per IND AS-12 "Income Taxes" the recognition of deferred tax assets arising from unused tax losses and unused tax credits vis a vis deferred Tax liabilities the presentation of income taxes in the financial statements and the disclosure of information relating to income taxes. The Company has not provided for deferred tax liability/ created deferred tax asset which is inconsistent with the material accounting policy of the Company.

For want of complete information on the cumulative impact of our observations in para 1 to 5 above to this report on assets, liabilities, income and expenditure is not ascertained.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON

THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BOMBAY TALKIES LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of BOMBAY TALKIES LIMITED of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The company does not possess any intangible assets hence clause 1(i)(B) is not applicable.

(b) The Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals.

(c) The company does not possess any immovable property and hence clause 1(c) is not applicable.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated against the company for holding Benami property under The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, and rules made thereunder. Hence, clause 1(e) is not applicable.

ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure by the management are appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits above ? 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii) The company has made investments in companies.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no subsidiaries or joint ventures or associates. Hence, this sub clause is not applicable to the company.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

v) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public in terms of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order does not apply to the Company.

vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the products manufactured by the company. Hence, this clause is not applicable to the company.

vii) (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it, to the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company does not have any dues on account of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues in arrears as of 31 March 2023, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of account to be surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on a short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year in terms of clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order.

x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) There are no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report).

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered into with related parties are in compliance with section 177 & 188 of The Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit have been considered.

xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with directors, during the year.

xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of The Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The company has incurred Cash Losses of Rs. 18.18 Lakhs in the current Financial Year and Rs. 47.20 Lakhs in the immediately preceding Financial Year.

xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year due to expiry of tenure of 5 years, however, no issues, objections or concerns were raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provision of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON

THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BOMBAY TALKIES LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BOMBAY TALKIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.