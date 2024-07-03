Bombay Talkies Ltd Summary

Bombay Talkies Limited was incorporated in September, 1984 in Mumbai. The Certificate for Commencement of Business was given on 29th September, 1984. Running for 20 years and releasing 40 films, Bombay Talkies was one of Indias most innovative and highly resourced movie studios. It was credited with introducing the musical narrative structure that characterises modern Bollywood, and launched the careers of several prominent Indian film industry luminaries including superstars Ashok Kumar (1911-2001) and Leela Chitnis (1909-2003).Entrepreneurial filmmaker Himansu Rai (1892-1940) and his movie-star wife Devika Rani (1908-1994) played a crucial role in the development of mainstream Bombay cinema. After creating landmark silent films in the 1920s based on traditional Indian stories, which were largely seen in Europe, they turned their attention to home. As co-founders of the legendary, Bombay Talkies film studio, they aimed to make films about contemporary India that would speak to a wide audience.The Company was named as White Lion Asia Limited till 20 September, 2002. The Company got their shares listed on Bombay StockExchange. The Company is primarily engaged into production of movies/serials/soap opera for TV/OTT platform,etc. It gives consultancy on various subject related to film / serial / video albums, etc. Earlier, the Company was engaged into development of computer software products in India. It also dealt in shares and securities.