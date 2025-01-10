To the Members of Bombay Wire Ropes Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Ind AS Standalone financial statements of Bombay Wire Ropes Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, (including Other Comprehensive Income) and statement of Cash Flows and Statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (including OCI) , Changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note no. 19.1 in the Financial Statement, which states that the Company has discontinued its operations and hence company’s ability to continue as going concern has cease to exists. Accordingly, fundamental going concern assumption of Going Concern has not been followed while preparation and presentation of Financial Statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors’ report thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report the fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditor’s Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditor’s Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("The Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, We enclose in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

3. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

4. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

5. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

6. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

7. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

8. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

• The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Notes to the financial statements

• The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

• There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

• The Management has represented that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

• The Management has represented, that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

• Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under h (iv) (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

• The Company has not declared any dividend during the current financial year ended March 31, 2024.

• With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors’ Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

• Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used Tally accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. This feature has been enabled by the Company on 04th of December, 2023 and the same has operated for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software post this date. For the remaining period from 1st April, 2023 to 3rd December, 2023, there were no logs maintained in terms of the audit trail.

Further, for the period of audit for Financial Year 2023-24 where audit trail (edit logs) facility was enabled for the respective software, we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with.

The Annexure A referred to in Independent Auditors’ Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and

situation of fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, the fixed assets of the Company have been physically verified by management at reasonable intervals under a phased programme of verification. As informed by the management physical verification of fixed assets was carried out in the previous year. In our opinion this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deed of the Office premise is in the name of the Company.

(ii) There is no inventory in the books of accounts. Hence clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) (a), 3 (iii) (b) and 3 (iii) (c) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security in respect of any loans to any party covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has made no investments which are covered under provision of Section 186 of the Act. The Company has not made any investments through more than two layers of investments companies as required in section 186(1) of the Act. Hence the clause is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and Rules framed there under to extent notified.

(vi) The Company is not engaged in production, processing, manufacturing or mining activities. Hence, the provision for maintenance of cost records prescribed under sub-section 1 of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion,

a) the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, GST, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and any other material statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

Further no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, service tax, GST, cess and any other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues in respect of sales tax, income-tax, duty of customs, service tax, GST, entry tax, value added tax, central sales tax, duty of excise, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any disputes.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not borrowed any loans from bank or financial institution hence paragraph IX (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) & (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt

instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.\

b) Since the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on

the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Hence paragraph XII(a), (b) & (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Ind AS and Companies Act, 2013.

(xiv) As per the Management opinion and based on our examination, the Company does not have enough activities and commensurate with the size and nature of its business, appointment of Internal Auditor is not required.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them during the year under review. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Co As given in Note 19.3 to the financial statements, the Company is engaged in investment activities and hence, the provisions of Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) under the Reserve Bank Of India Act, 1934 are applicable to it. The Company is in the process of restructuring its business operations.

(xvii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, it has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumption, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however,

state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as an when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, section 135 of the said Act is not applicable.

(xxi) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, preparation of consolidated financial statements is not applicable to the Company hence paragraph XXI of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure - B to the Auditors’ Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Bombay Wire Ropes Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’).These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information & according to the explanations give to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Place Mumbai Date: 25th April, 2024 UDIN : 24153493BKCTOG4377

For Batliboi & Purohit Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number:101048W