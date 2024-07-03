iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd Share Price

63.02
(-2.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open59.3
  • Day's High65
  • 52 Wk High93.99
  • Prev. Close64.74
  • Day's Low59.3
  • 52 Wk Low 33
  • Turnover (lac)0.83
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value16.77
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.65
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

59.3

Prev. Close

64.74

Turnover(Lac.)

0.83

Day's High

65

Day's Low

59.3

52 Week's High

93.99

52 Week's Low

33

Book Value

16.77

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.61%

Non-Promoter- 10.37%

Institutions: 10.37%

Non-Institutions: 26.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.53

0.53

0.53

0.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.96

6.77

6.53

6.3

Net Worth

7.49

7.3

7.06

6.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.2

-0.11

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.15

-0.18

0.07

0.03

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

-0.01

-0.02

-2.85

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-21.77

51.29

-19.64

-17.79

EBIT growth

-183.3

-352.12

96.37

-138.66

Net profit growth

-181.2

-329.84

115.41

-137.9

No Record Found

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

RAJ KUMAR JHUNJHUNWALA

Non Executive Director

Anurag Kanoria

Non Executive Director

Vineeta Arvindkumar Kanoria

Independent Director

VINOD JIWANRAM LOHIA

Independent Director

Bimal Kumar Kanodia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sayli Munj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd

Summary

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd was incorporated on July 24, 1986. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sales of wire ropes, structural strands, slings and wires which find its application in general engineering, fishing, elevators, cranes, material handling, power transmission, suspension bridges, onshore / offshore oil exploration, ports and shipping, mining, defence, railways etc. It is engaged in the business of trading of the steel related products. The Companys existing steel wire ropes manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 12,000 MTPA is located at Atgaon. It has a Pyrolysis Plant with an installed capacity of 1,260 MTPA at Chalisgaon, Maharashtra for production of oil, which is used as fuel in the current manufacturing process.In 2013, Company closed down its wire rope factory situated at Kolshet Road, Thane. The plant and machinery as well as stocks at wire rope factory were also disposed off. The Company discontinued its activity of manufacturing wooden furniture. The Company is in the process of further enhancing its capacity to manufacture wire ropes, structural strands and slings by setting up a fully integrated manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 66,000 MTPA at Chalisgaon, Maharashtra.
Company FAQs

What is the Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd share price today?

The Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹63.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd is ₹33.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd is 0 and 3.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd is ₹33 and ₹93.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd?

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 112.33%, 3 Years at 1.56%, 1 Year at 85.02%, 6 Month at -11.02%, 3 Month at -0.80% and 1 Month at -10.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.62 %
Institutions - 10.37 %
Public - 26.01 %

