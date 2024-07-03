Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹59.3
Prev. Close₹64.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.83
Day's High₹65
Day's Low₹59.3
52 Week's High₹93.99
52 Week's Low₹33
Book Value₹16.77
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.53
0.53
0.53
0.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.96
6.77
6.53
6.3
Net Worth
7.49
7.3
7.06
6.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.2
-0.11
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.15
-0.18
0.07
0.03
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
-2.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-21.77
51.29
-19.64
-17.79
EBIT growth
-183.3
-352.12
96.37
-138.66
Net profit growth
-181.2
-329.84
115.41
-137.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
RAJ KUMAR JHUNJHUNWALA
Non Executive Director
Anurag Kanoria
Non Executive Director
Vineeta Arvindkumar Kanoria
Independent Director
VINOD JIWANRAM LOHIA
Independent Director
Bimal Kumar Kanodia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sayli Munj
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd
Summary
Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd was incorporated on July 24, 1986. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sales of wire ropes, structural strands, slings and wires which find its application in general engineering, fishing, elevators, cranes, material handling, power transmission, suspension bridges, onshore / offshore oil exploration, ports and shipping, mining, defence, railways etc. It is engaged in the business of trading of the steel related products. The Companys existing steel wire ropes manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 12,000 MTPA is located at Atgaon. It has a Pyrolysis Plant with an installed capacity of 1,260 MTPA at Chalisgaon, Maharashtra for production of oil, which is used as fuel in the current manufacturing process.In 2013, Company closed down its wire rope factory situated at Kolshet Road, Thane. The plant and machinery as well as stocks at wire rope factory were also disposed off. The Company discontinued its activity of manufacturing wooden furniture. The Company is in the process of further enhancing its capacity to manufacture wire ropes, structural strands and slings by setting up a fully integrated manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 66,000 MTPA at Chalisgaon, Maharashtra.
The Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹63.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd is ₹33.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd is 0 and 3.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd is ₹33 and ₹93.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 112.33%, 3 Years at 1.56%, 1 Year at 85.02%, 6 Month at -11.02%, 3 Month at -0.80% and 1 Month at -10.11%.
