Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

BOMBAY WIRE ROPES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company under India Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other Business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business. We hereby attach the Unaudited Financial results along with Limited Review Report and Related Party transaction for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 16 Jul 2024

BOMBAY WIRE ROPES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Meeting and Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

BOMBAY WIRE ROPES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The audited financial results of the Company under India Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 We are enclosing herewith 1. The Audited Results with Report of Auditors 2. Extract of said results as being released to advertising agency. 3.Declaration pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LOADR). 4.Related party transaction under regulation 23(9) of SEBI (LOADR) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 10 Jan 2024