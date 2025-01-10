Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.53
0.53
0.53
0.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.96
6.77
6.53
6.3
Net Worth
7.49
7.3
7.06
6.83
Minority Interest
Debt
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.21
0.05
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.75
7.4
7.11
6.88
Fixed Assets
0.88
0.89
0.9
0.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.77
6.6
6.08
3.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
-0.02
-0.19
-0.04
2.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.15
0.08
0.09
2.21
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.17
-0.27
-0.13
-0.16
Cash
0.1
0.1
0.17
0.13
Total Assets
7.73
7.4
7.12
6.88
