iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd Balance Sheet

61.18
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.53

0.53

0.53

0.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.96

6.77

6.53

6.3

Net Worth

7.49

7.3

7.06

6.83

Minority Interest

Debt

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.21

0.05

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.75

7.4

7.11

6.88

Fixed Assets

0.88

0.89

0.9

0.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.77

6.6

6.08

3.78

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

-0.02

-0.19

-0.04

2.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.15

0.08

0.09

2.21

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.17

-0.27

-0.13

-0.16

Cash

0.1

0.1

0.17

0.13

Total Assets

7.73

7.4

7.12

6.88

Bombay Wire : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.