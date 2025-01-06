Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.15
-0.18
0.07
0.03
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
-2.85
Other operating items
Operating
0.1
-0.2
0.04
-2.83
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.1
-0.2
0.04
-2.83
Equity raised
11.37
11.08
11.2
11.1
Investing
1.1
-0.44
0.09
2.98
Financing
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
12.67
10.53
11.43
11.3
