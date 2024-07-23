63rd Annal Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. and Notice for the 63rd AGM to be held on 22nd July, 2024 at 12.00 p.m. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, Kindly refer to the attached Proceedings of the 63rd Annual General Meeting held on 22nd July, 2024 at 12.00 P. m and Concluded on 22nd July, 2024 at 12.29 P. m through OAVM In accordance with the Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, We enclose herewith voting Results and Scrutinizers Report on the Resolution passed at the 63rd Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 22nd July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulation 2015 held on 22nd July, 224 at 12.00 P.M. and concluded on the same day at 12.29 P.M. We Also attach our explanation for the delay in submission of the Proceedings (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)