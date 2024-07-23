iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd AGM

61.63
(0.21%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Bombay Wire CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM22 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
63rd Annal Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. and Notice for the 63rd AGM to be held on 22nd July, 2024 at 12.00 p.m. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, Kindly refer to the attached Proceedings of the 63rd Annual General Meeting held on 22nd July, 2024 at 12.00 P. m and Concluded on 22nd July, 2024 at 12.29 P. m through OAVM In accordance with the Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, We enclose herewith voting Results and Scrutinizers Report on the Resolution passed at the 63rd Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 22nd July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulation 2015 held on 22nd July, 224 at 12.00 P.M. and concluded on the same day at 12.29 P.M. We Also attach our explanation for the delay in submission of the Proceedings (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)

Bombay Wire: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.