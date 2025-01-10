To the Members,

The Directors of the Company are pleased to present the 63rd Annual Report of the Company along with the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Particulars (Figures in Rupees ‘000) For the year ended 31st March, 2024 For the year ended 31st March, 2023 Revenue from operations — — Other Income 1,184.61 1,078.66 Total Income 1,184.61 1,078.66 Profit/(Loss) before Interest, Depreciation & Tax (4,448.19) (3,053.36) Finance Charges — — Depreciation 180.54 172.63 Profit/ (Loss) before Tax (4,628.73) (3,225.99) Tax Expense 1,542.03 (47.71) Profit after Tax (3,086.70) (3,273.70) Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) net of Tax 5,039.11 5,672.93 Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Period 1,952.41 2,399.23

DIVIDEND

To conserve the resources for the future business requirement, the Board of Directors do not recommend declaration of any dividend for the year.

OPERATIONS

The Board of the Company is in the process of evaluating alternative business opportunities which the Company may choose to enter into in the future.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE

The Board of the Company do not propose to transfer any amount to the General Reserve.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid-up equity share capital as at March 31, 2024 stood at Rs. 53,39,500/-. During the year under review, the Company has not altered its share capital. It has not issued any shares including shares with differential voting rights nor has granted stock options or sweat equity shares to any employee nor does it have any scheme to fund its employees to purchase the shares of the Company. As on March 31,2024, none of the Directors of the Company hold instruments convertible into equity shares of the Company.

HOLDING / SUBSIDIARY / JOINT VENTURE / ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Board of Directors has reviewed the affairs of the holding Company during the year namely New India Exports Private Limited.

During the year under review, no company has ceased to be subsidiary or an associate company of the Company. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

During the year under review, the loss before tax is Rs. 4,628.73 thousand against a loss of Rs. 3,225.99 thousand in the previous year.

In compliance with the new Indian Accounting Standards, a fair value of investments has been done as on the date of the Balance Sheet as a result of which there is an unrealized profit of 8,331.42 thousand on investments made by the Company in the equity share market.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF THE BUSINESS OF THE COMPANY There is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility do not apply to the Company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company does not fall under purview of Regulations of Corporate Governance pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Company is committed to ensure compliance with all modification within prescribed norms under Companies Act, 2013.

ANNUAL RETURN

In terms of provisions of section 92, 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the extracts of the annual return in form MGT-9 is annexed herewith and forms a part of this Report. Annexure "B".

DIRECTORS

Appointment of Directors

Smt. Vineeta Kanoria (DIN 00775298), Director, retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for reappointment. A brief resume of Smt. Vineeta Kanoria, who is proposed to be reappointed, is provided in the Notice of the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Resignation of Directors

The second term of Shri Kashinath Rajgarhia (DIN 00299749), Independent Director of the Company, has expired on 31st March, 2024 and hence he has resigned from the Company.

Policy on appointment and remuneration of Directors

Criteria for appointment of Independent Directors

With the coming into force of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee appoints independent directors who are of high integrity and with relevant expertise and experience so as to have a diverse Board.

Criteria for appointment of Whole Time Directors

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee identifies persons of integrity who possess relevant expertise and experience as well as leadership qualities for such position and takes into consideration recommendations, if any, received from any member of the Board in this regard.

Declaration from Independent Directors

Each independent director has given a declaration that he/she meets the criteria of independence as laid down under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder and Regulation 16(1)(b) and other applicable regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

Performance Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down the criteria for evaluation of the performance of individual directors, the Board as a whole and also the secretarial department. Based on the said criteria, the exercise of evaluation is carried out through a structured process covering various aspects of the functioning of the Board such as the composition of the Board and Committees, experience & expertise, performance of specific duties and obligations, governance & compliance issues, attendance, contribution at meetings etc. The performance evaluation of the non-independent directors was carried out by an independent director at a separately convened meeting in which the performance of the Board as a whole was also evaluated and the performance of the secretarial department was also reviewed. The performance of the independent directors has been carried out by the entire Board (excluding the director being evaluated).

DETAILS OF BOARD/COMMITTEE AND ITS MEETING

Five (5) Board Meetings were convened and held during the year. There has not been any instance during the year where a recommendation of the Audit Committee was not accepted by the Board. The interval between two meetings has been within the maximum period mentioned under section 173 of the Companies Act, 2013. The aforesaid details are given in "Annexure A".

REMUNERATION AND NOMINATION POLICY

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

Details of loans, guarantees and investments if any covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposit during the financial period under review.

INSURANCE

The properties of the Company have been adequately insured.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company treats its human resources as an important asset and believes in its contribution to the all round growth of your Company. Your Company takes steps from time to time to upgrade and enhance the quality of this asset and strives to maintain it in agile and responsive form. Your Company is an equal opportunity employer and practices fair employment policies. Your Company is confident that its human capital will effectively contribute to the long-term value enhancement of the organization.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rule 5 of The Companies

(Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company will be provided upon request in terms of section 136 of the Act. This Report is being sent to all the shareholders of the Company and others entitled thereto excluding such information. The said information is available for inspection by the members at the registered office of the Company during business hours on working days of the Company up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Members interested in obtaining a copy thereof may write to the Company in this regard.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arm’s length basis and in the ordinary course of business and were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. No material related party transactions were entered into during the year by your Company. Accordingly, disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC 2 is not applicable.

Details of the transactions with related parties are provided in Note no. 18.3 of the accompanying financial statements.

SEGMENT WISE RESULTS

Ind AS - 108 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is not applicable to the Company.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Business risk evaluation and management is an ongoing process within the Company and an assessment of the same is periodically carried out by the Board.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant and material orders passed by any Regulator / Court which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELATE AND THE DATE OF THIS REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statement relate and the date of the report.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

As stipulated under Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, your directors confirm as under

i) that in the preparation of the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii) that the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the loss of the Company for the year under review;

iii) that the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) that since presently there is no operation in the Company the financial statements are not prepared on a going concern basis.

v) that the directors have laid down internal financial controls which are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi) that the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

AUDITORS

a. Statutory Auditors

M/s. Batliboi & Purohit, Chartered Accountants (Firm registration no. 101048W) were reappointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5(five) consecutive years, who shall hold office from the conclusion of this 61st Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 66th Annual General Meeting (to be held in calendar year 2027), on such remuneration as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee from time to time.

Further, the reports given by the Auditors M/s. Batliboi & Purohit, Chartered Accountants on the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 form part of this Annual Report.

The Statutory Auditors Report for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2024 does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks on the financial statements of the Company.

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud in terms of the second proviso to Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

b. Cost Auditors

Cost Audit is not applicable to the Company for the financial year 2023-24 as per the provisions of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules 2014 framed thereunder as well as the Cost Audit Orders issued from time to time.

c. Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as Annexure "C" to this report.

The Secretarial Auditor has qualified that the Company has not appointed Internal Auditor, required under Company’s Act, 2013. The Management has responded that, presently, the Companys Directors are looking after the affairs of the Company. Since the Company does not have activities, the Company has not appointed Internal Auditor.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company has an effective internal control and risk-mitigation system, which are constantly assessed and strengthened with new/revised standard operating procedures. The internal control system of the Company is commensurate with its size, scale and complexities of its operations. The main thrust of internal audit is to test and review controls, appraise risks and business processes besides benchmarking controls with best practices in the industry.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen the same. The Company has a robust Management Information System which is an integral part of the control mechanism.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, Statutory Auditors and the Business Heads are periodically apprised of the internal audit findings and corrective actions taken. Audit plays a key role in providing assurance to the Board of Directors. Significant audit observations and corrective actions taken by the management are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Information pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith as Annexure "D" to this Report.

CODE OF CONDUCT

The Code has been prepared and is posted on the website of the Company. The Company believes in "Zero Tolerance" against bribery, corruption and unethical dealings / behaviors of any form and the Board has laid down the directives to counter such acts.

WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR AND CFO CERTIFICATION

The Certificate, as required under Regulation 17 (8) of the Listing Regulations, duly signed by the Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer was placed before the Board, and the same is enclosed to this report and forms part of the Annual Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY (WBP)

The WBP is in place and is posted on the website of the Company and deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Company’s shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Compliance Officer is responsible for implementation of the Code.

The code of prevention of Insider Trading and fair disclosures is there on the website of the Company.

All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

STATEMENT PURSUANT TO UNIFORM LISTING AGREEMENT

The Company’s Equity shares are listed at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The Annual listing fee for the year 202324 and 2024-25 has been paid.

POLICY ON PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

The Company has in place a Prevention of Sexual Harassment policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. During the year 2023-2024, no complaints were received by the Company in relation to any incident of sexual harassment.

THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR.

No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code; hence the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year alongwith their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable.

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUATIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF.

The requirement to disclose the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of onetime settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof, is not applicable.

The Company during the financial year complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of the Companies Secretaries of India.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to thank all the employees of the Company for their dedicated service during the year. They would also like to place on record their appreciation for the continued support received by the Company during the year from all its other stakeholders.

1. Board of Directors

The Board of Directors comprised of Six (6) Directors as on 31st March, 2024 including 3 Independent Directors and one woman Director, which is in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013.

The day to day management is conducted by Mr. Rajkumar Jhunjhunwala, Director of the Company subject to superintendence, control and direction of the Board of Directors.

During the year the Board met five times on 30th May, 2023, 4th August, 2023, 10th November, 2023, 18th December, 2023 and 9th February, 2024. The necessary quorum was present for all the meetings.

None of the Directors on the Board of the Company holds the office of Director in more than twenty companies and Independent Director in more than seven listed companies.

The composition of the Board and other relevant details relating to the Directors is given below

Name of the Director DIN Category No. of other Directorships* No. of Shares held No. of Board Meeting attended Kashinath Rajgarhia 00299749 Independent Director 1 1,000 5 Anurag Kantikumar Kanoria 00200630 Director 5 3,54,883 5 Rajkumar Gulzarilal Jhunjhunwala 01527573 Whole Time Director 3 1,000 5 Vineeta Arvindkumar Kanoria 00775298 Director 2 3,53,867 5 Vinod Jiwanram Lohia 01509730 Independent Director 1 NIL 5 Bimal Kumar Kanodia 00819671 Independent Director 2 NIL 5

* Excludes Directorship in Foreign Companies and Government Bodies.

2. Skill/Expertise/ Competencies of the Board of Directors

The requisite skills, expertise and competence required for running the business of the Company as identified by Board of Directors is available with the Board of Directors.

3. Committees of the Board

The Board has constituted certain Committees of Directors as to effectively focus in activities falling within their terms of reference. The minutes of the meeting of all the Committees of the Board are placed before the Board for discussion/noting. The Board Committees can request special invitees to join the meeting, as appropriate.

The Board has currently established the following Committees:

A. Audit Committee

I. Composition

Pursuant to Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Audit Committee comprising of five (5) Directors, who have considerable expertise in accounting and financial management. The Compliance Officer acts as Secretary to the Committee. The necessary quorum was present for all the meetings.

During the year the Committee met five times on 30th May, 2023, 4th August, 2023, 10th November, 2023, 18th December,2023 and 9th February, 2024 pursuant to requirements of The SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The necessary quorum was present for all the meetings.

The attendance of each member of the Committee before reconstitution is given below

Name of the Member Designation Nature of Directorship No. of Meetings Attended Kashinath Rajgarhia Member Independent Director 5 Anurag Kantikumar Kanoria Member Director 5 Vineeta Arvindkumar Kanoria Member Director 5 Vinod Jiwanram Lohia Member Independent Director 5 Bimal Kumar Kanodia Member Independent Director 5

Brief Description of Term of Reference

The terms of reference of Audit Committee are broadly as under

> Oversight of our Company’s financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statement is correct, sufficient and credible;

> Recommending to the Board, the appointment, re-appointment and, if required, the replacement or removal of the statutory auditor and the fixation of audit fees;

> Review and monitor the auditors independent and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

> Approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors;

> Reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements before submission to the Board for approval, with particular reference to, but not restricted to:

• Matters required to be included in the ‘Director’s Responsibility Statement’ under sub Section 5 of Section 134, which is further required to be included in our Board’s report in terms of clause (c) of sub Section 3 of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013;

• Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same;

• Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management;

• Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings;

• Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements;

• Disclosure of any related party transactions; and

• Qualifications in the draft audit report.

> Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of our Company with related parties;

> Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments, valuation of undertakings or assets of our Company, wherever it is necessary;

> Reviewing with the management the quarterly/half yearly financial statements before submission to the Board for approval;

> Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses/ application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/prospectus/notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilization of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the Board to take up steps in this matter;

> Reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal control systems;

> Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure, coverage and frequency of internal audit; discussion with internal auditors of any significant findings and follow-up thereon;

> Discussion with internal auditors of any significant findings and follow up there on;

> Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the board;

> Discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern;

> To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors;

> To review the functioning of the ‘vigil’ mechanism, in case the same is existing;

> Approval of appointment of CFO (i.e., the whole-time Finance Director or any other person heading the finance function or discharging that function) after assessing the qualifications, experience and background of the candidate, etc.;

> Carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the Audit Committee and to carry

out any other function statutorily required to be carried out by the Audit Committee as per applicable laws;

> Mandatorily review the following information:

• Management discussion and analysis of financial information and results of operations;

• Statement of significant related party transactions (as defined by the Audit Committee), submitted by the management;

• Management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

• Internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses; and

• The appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the chief internal auditor shall be subject to review by the Audit Committee.

I. The audit committee invites executives, as it considers appropriate and representatives of the statutory auditors.

B. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

I. Composition

Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been constituted as per the provisions of Section 178(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 to review and to recommend the remuneration payable to the Executive Directors and Senior Management of the Company based on their performance and defined assessment criteria.

The Committee comprises of three (3) members as mentioned herein below.

The Committee members are as follows:

Name of the Member Designation Nature of Directorship No. of Meetings Attended Anurag Kantikumar Kanoria Member Director 3 Vinod Jiwanram Lohia Member Independent Director 3 Bimal Kumar Kanodia Member Independent Director 3

II. Brief Description of Term of Reference

The following is the terms of reference of Nomination and Remuneration Committee,

1. Formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy relating to the level and composition of remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees;

2. Formulation of criteria for evaluation of independent directors and the Board;

3. To ensure that the relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks;

4. Devising a policy on Board diversity; and

5. Identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the Board their appointment and removal.

III. Nomination and Remuneration Policy

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy is in place and uploaded on the website of the Company, which determines criteria inter-alia qualification, positive attributes and independence of Directors for their appointment on the Board of the Company and payment of remuneration to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Employees.

The Committee shall consider the following attributes / criteria, whilst recommending to the Board the candidature for appointment as Director.

(i) Qualification, expertise and experience of the Directors in their respective fields;

(ii) Personal, Professional or business standing;

(iii) Diversity of the Board.

In case of re-appointment of Non-Executive Directors, the Board shall take into consideration the performance evaluation of the Director and his engagement level.

C. Stakeholder’s Relationship Committee

I. Composition

Pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and also SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2014, the Company has constituted a Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprising of Three (3) Directors as mentioned below to redress complaints of the shareholders.

The attendance of each member of the Committee is given below:

Name of the Member Designation Nature of Directorship No. of Meetings Attended Anurag Kantikumar Kanoria Member Director 3 Vinod Jiwanram Lohia Member Independent Director 3 Bimal Kumar Kanodia Member Independent Director 3

II. Term of Reference

The following is term of reference of Stakeholder’s Relationship Committee

i. Efficient transfer of shares; including review of cases for refusal of transfer / transmission of shares and debentures.

ii. Redressal of shareholder’s/investor’s complaints, efficient transfer of shares; including review cases for refusal of transfer / transmission of any other securities;

iii. Reviewing on a periodic basis the approval/refusal of transfer or transmission of shares or any other securities,

iv. Issue of duplicate certificates and new certificates on split/consolidation/renewal;

v. Allotment and listing of shares;

vi. Reference to statutory and regulatory authorities regarding investor grievances; and

vii. To otherwise ensure proper and timely attendance and redressal of investor queries and grievances and

viii. Any other power specifically assigned by the Board of Directors of the Company.

III. Number of Shareholders’ Complaint

No complaints have been received during the year under review.

