Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd Summary

Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd was incorporated on July 24, 1986. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and sales of wire ropes, structural strands, slings and wires which find its application in general engineering, fishing, elevators, cranes, material handling, power transmission, suspension bridges, onshore / offshore oil exploration, ports and shipping, mining, defence, railways etc. It is engaged in the business of trading of the steel related products. The Companys existing steel wire ropes manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 12,000 MTPA is located at Atgaon. It has a Pyrolysis Plant with an installed capacity of 1,260 MTPA at Chalisgaon, Maharashtra for production of oil, which is used as fuel in the current manufacturing process.In 2013, Company closed down its wire rope factory situated at Kolshet Road, Thane. The plant and machinery as well as stocks at wire rope factory were also disposed off. The Company discontinued its activity of manufacturing wooden furniture. The Company is in the process of further enhancing its capacity to manufacture wire ropes, structural strands and slings by setting up a fully integrated manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 66,000 MTPA at Chalisgaon, Maharashtra.