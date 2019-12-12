iifl-logo-icon 1
Bonanza Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

16.5
(-4.62%)
Dec 12, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

1.21

1.21

1.21

1.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.7

-1.69

-1.69

-1.69

Net Worth

-0.49

-0.48

-0.48

-0.48

Minority Interest

Debt

1.87

1.87

1.87

1.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.38

1.39

1.39

1.39

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.95

0.95

0.95

0.95

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.4

0.41

0.42

0.41

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.58

1.62

1.73

2.16

Debtor Days

107.3

131.71

99.84

287.9

Other Current Assets

0.99

0.99

0.99

0.99

Sundry Creditors

-1.96

-2.01

-2.14

-2.59

Creditor Days

133.1

163.42

123.51

345.22

Other Current Liabilities

-0.21

-0.19

-0.16

-0.15

Cash

0.04

0.03

0.02

0.03

Total Assets

1.39

1.39

1.39

1.39

