Bonanza Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
1.21
1.21
1.21
1.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.7
-1.69
-1.69
-1.69
Net Worth
-0.49
-0.48
-0.48
-0.48
Minority Interest
Debt
1.87
1.87
1.87
1.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.38
1.39
1.39
1.39
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.95
0.95
0.95
0.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.4
0.41
0.42
0.41
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.58
1.62
1.73
2.16
Debtor Days
107.3
131.71
99.84
287.9
Other Current Assets
0.99
0.99
0.99
0.99
Sundry Creditors
-1.96
-2.01
-2.14
-2.59
Creditor Days
133.1
163.42
123.51
345.22
Other Current Liabilities
-0.21
-0.19
-0.16
-0.15
Cash
0.04
0.03
0.02
0.03
Total Assets
1.39
1.39
1.39
1.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.