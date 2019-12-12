iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bonanza Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.5
(-4.62%)
Dec 12, 2019|12:04:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bonanza Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

5.37

4.48

6.32

2.73

yoy growth (%)

19.72

-29.01

130.94

559.53

Raw materials

-5.24

-4.35

-6.19

-2.71

As % of sales

97.55

97.03

97.93

99.09

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.02

As % of sales

0.89

1.08

0.72

0.94

Other costs

-0.08

-0.08

-0.08

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.58

1.83

1.33

3.22

Operating profit

0

0

8.49

-0.08

OPM

-0.03

0.04

0

-3.26

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.14

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0.05

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

0

0

0

-29.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-501.01

-183.51

-102.33

14.79

NPM

-0.05

0.01

-0.01

1.37

Bonanza Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bonanza Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.