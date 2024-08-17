Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹16.5
Prev. Close₹17.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹16.5
Day's Low₹16.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.98
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.01
P/E103.13
EPS0.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
1.21
1.21
1.21
1.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.7
-1.69
-1.69
-1.69
Net Worth
-0.49
-0.48
-0.48
-0.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
5.37
4.48
6.32
2.73
yoy growth (%)
19.72
-29.01
130.94
559.53
Raw materials
-5.24
-4.35
-6.19
-2.71
As % of sales
97.55
97.03
97.93
99.09
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
0
0
0
-0.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.72
-29.01
130.94
559.53
Op profit growth
-197.19
2,216.58
-100.09
156.14
EBIT growth
-197.19
2,216.58
-99.84
55.04
Net profit growth
-501.01
-183.51
-102.33
14.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay A Patel
Independent Director
Alkaben A Jadhav
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar S Jadhav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bonanza Industries Ltd
Summary
