Quarterly Results & Audited Results Borana Weaves Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting under Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board Of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for consideration of annual audited standalone financial results for the year ended on 31st March 2025. Outcome of board meeting held on today i.e. on june 10, 2025, in terms of second proviso to Regulation 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/06/2025)