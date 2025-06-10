|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Jun 2025
|2 Jun 2025
|Quarterly Results & Audited Results Borana Weaves Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting under Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board Of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for consideration of annual audited standalone financial results for the year ended on 31st March 2025. Outcome of board meeting held on today i.e. on june 10, 2025, in terms of second proviso to Regulation 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/06/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.