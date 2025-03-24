Boston Bio Systems Limited was incorporated on April 17, 1995. Initially, the Company engaged in Share Broking, Investment and Trading in Shares and Derivatives. Presently, it is engaged in the business of trading in goods e.g. Medical equipments, testing kits, instruments etc.
