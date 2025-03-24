Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹7.73
Prev. Close₹7.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.73
Day's Low₹7.73
52 Week's High₹22
52 Week's Low₹6.76
Book Value₹9.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.41
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
7
7
7
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.55
-0.41
-0.41
-0.4
Net Worth
6.45
6.59
6.59
6.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1.49
0.05
0.04
0.14
yoy growth (%)
2,509.43
18.22
-66.91
22.16
Raw materials
-1.44
0
0
-0.11
As % of sales
96.75
0
0
78.44
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-5.7
0
0
Working capital
0.75
0.97
-0.01
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2,509.43
18.22
-66.91
22.16
Op profit growth
38.53
-134.99
-75.32
-94.45
EBIT growth
241.29
-70.91
-104.74
-94.45
Net profit growth
301.99
-78.38
-103.27
-94.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
8,640.2
|36.48
|5,36,926.78
|3,940.44
|0.65
|15,486.39
|1,416.02
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,970.3
|201.88
|3,14,590.33
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.43
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
248.1
|288.49
|1,57,624.98
|97.14
|0.2
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
116.5
|23.39
|1,52,248.09
|1,681.87
|0.69
|6,723.9
|40.3
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
386.25
|7.78
|1,27,466.43
|4,154.92
|3.5
|13,043.69
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pratik Satish Patil
Executive Director
Seema Baghel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mandeep Kaur
Whole Time Director
Sadhana Satish Patil
Independent Director
Aashish Shrirang Dharmadhikari
Independent Director
Swati Suresh Dhadve
Independent Director
Ghanshyam Dhananjay Gavali
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Boston Bio Systems Ltd
Summary
Boston Bio Systems Limited was incorporated on April 17, 1995. Initially, the Company engaged in Share Broking, Investment and Trading in Shares and Derivatives. Presently, it is engaged in the business of trading in goods e.g. Medical equipments, testing kits, instruments etc.
Read More
The Boston Bio Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Boston Bio Systems Ltd is ₹5.41 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Boston Bio Systems Ltd is 0 and 0.86 as of 09 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Boston Bio Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Boston Bio Systems Ltd is ₹6.76 and ₹22 as of 09 May ‘25
Boston Bio Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -62.30% and 1 Month at -26.42%.
