Boston Bio Systems Ltd Share Price

7.73
(-1.90%)
May 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.73
  • Day's High7.73
  • 52 Wk High22
  • Prev. Close7.88
  • Day's Low7.73
  • 52 Wk Low 6.76
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.2
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.41
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Boston Bio Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

7.73

Prev. Close

7.88

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7.73

Day's Low

7.73

52 Week's High

22

52 Week's Low

6.76

Book Value

9.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.41

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Boston Bio Systems Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Boston Bio Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Boston Bio Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025|12:53 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.14%

Non-Promoter- 97.85%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Boston Bio Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018

Equity Capital

7

7

7

7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.55

-0.41

-0.41

-0.4

Net Worth

6.45

6.59

6.59

6.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1.49

0.05

0.04

0.14

yoy growth (%)

2,509.43

18.22

-66.91

22.16

Raw materials

-1.44

0

0

-0.11

As % of sales

96.75

0

0

78.44

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-5.7

0

0

Working capital

0.75

0.97

-0.01

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2,509.43

18.22

-66.91

22.16

Op profit growth

38.53

-134.99

-75.32

-94.45

EBIT growth

241.29

-70.91

-104.74

-94.45

Net profit growth

301.99

-78.38

-103.27

-94.46

No Record Found

Boston Bio Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

8,640.2

36.485,36,926.783,940.440.6515,486.391,416.02

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,970.3

201.883,14,590.337.570.0564.6452.43

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

248.1

288.491,57,624.9897.140.2151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

116.5

23.391,52,248.091,681.870.696,723.940.3

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

386.25

7.781,27,466.434,154.923.513,043.69260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Boston Bio Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pratik Satish Patil

Executive Director

Seema Baghel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mandeep Kaur

Whole Time Director

Sadhana Satish Patil

Independent Director

Aashish Shrirang Dharmadhikari

Independent Director

Swati Suresh Dhadve

Independent Director

Ghanshyam Dhananjay Gavali

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Boston Bio Systems Ltd

Summary

Boston Bio Systems Limited was incorporated on April 17, 1995. Initially, the Company engaged in Share Broking, Investment and Trading in Shares and Derivatives. Presently, it is engaged in the business of trading in goods e.g. Medical equipments, testing kits, instruments etc.
Company FAQs

What is the Boston Bio Systems Ltd share price today?

The Boston Bio Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Boston Bio Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Boston Bio Systems Ltd is ₹5.41 Cr. as of 09 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Boston Bio Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Boston Bio Systems Ltd is 0 and 0.86 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Boston Bio Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Boston Bio Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Boston Bio Systems Ltd is ₹6.76 and ₹22 as of 09 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Boston Bio Systems Ltd?

Boston Bio Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -62.30% and 1 Month at -26.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Boston Bio Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Boston Bio Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.14 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 97.86 %

