PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Feb 202510 Feb 2025
Boston Bio Systems Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of Board meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Boston Bio Systems Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 1) Consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2) Consider any other matter which the Board deems fit. Pursuant to regulation 30 an 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the unaudited financial results for quarter ended September 30, 2024 are enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Oct 20245 Oct 2024
In pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of directors and Company Secretary
Board Meeting6 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
Submission of outcome of board meeting to consider and approve the convening of 29th Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-24.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on 13th August, 2024 to approve standalone unaudited financial results of the company for june quarter, 2024 Please find enclosed herewith financial results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
Boston Bio Systems Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed herewith board meeting intimation of the company

