Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1.49
0.05
0.04
0.14
yoy growth (%)
2,509.43
18.22
-66.91
22.16
Raw materials
-1.44
0
0
-0.11
As % of sales
96.75
0
0
78.44
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
1.21
35.05
55.89
16.78
Other costs
-0.02
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.96
63.66
48.42
10.57
Operating profit
0
0
0
0
OPM
0.06
1.27
-4.32
-5.79
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Taxes
0
-5.7
0
0
Tax rate
-39.5
-48.63
-30.89
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
6.02
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
6.02
0
0
yoy growth (%)
301.99
-78.38
-103.27
-94.46
NPM
0.01
0.1
0.57
-5.79
No Record Found
