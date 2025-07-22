Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
948.95
|39.92
|5,89,704.72
|3,940.44
|0.59
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,053.7
|210.42
|3,28,142.9
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
317.3
|368.95
|2,01,589.71
|71.46
|0.16
|134.28
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
134.4
|26.99
|1,75,640.72
|1,681.87
|0.6
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
14,051.7
|123.29
|1,56,381.37
|90.72
|0.66
|138.02
|1,740.67
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.