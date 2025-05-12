iifl-logo
Boston Bio Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

7.58
(-1.94%)
May 12, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018

Equity Capital

7

7

7

7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.55

-0.41

-0.41

-0.4

Net Worth

6.45

6.59

6.59

6.6

Minority Interest

Debt

0.87

0.87

0.87

0.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.32

7.46

7.46

7.47

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.47

1.61

1.61

7.4

Inventories

0.14

0.14

0.14

0.02

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.88

2.88

2.88

2.51

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.7

1.7

1.7

7.47

Sundry Creditors

-3.05

-3.05

-3.05

-2.57

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.2

-0.06

-0.06

-0.03

Cash

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.06

Total Assets

1.52

1.66

1.66

7.46

