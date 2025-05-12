Boston Bio Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
7
7
7
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.55
-0.41
-0.41
-0.4
Net Worth
6.45
6.59
6.59
6.6
Minority Interest
Debt
0.87
0.87
0.87
0.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.32
7.46
7.46
7.47
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.47
1.61
1.61
7.4
Inventories
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.02
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.88
2.88
2.88
2.51
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.7
1.7
1.7
7.47
Sundry Creditors
-3.05
-3.05
-3.05
-2.57
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.2
-0.06
-0.06
-0.03
Cash
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.06
Total Assets
1.52
1.66
1.66
7.46
