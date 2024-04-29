To,

The Members

Boston Bio Systems Limited

The Directors of the company have great pleasure in presenting the Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The summarized performance of the Company for the years 2023-24 and 2022-2023 is given below: (Rs. in lacs)

Particulars For Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Income - - Expenditure 14.07 0.22 Profit after Depreciation but before Tax (14.07) (0.22) Less: Current Tax - - Less: Deferred Tax - - Profit / (Loss) After Tax (14.07) (0.22)

DIVIDEND

During the year under review, to plough back the profits in the business activity, no dividend is recommended this year.

RESERVE AND SURPLUS

During the period under review, no amount was transferred to General Reserve of the Company.

CHANGE IN THE SHARE CAPITAL

During the Financial Year under review, there is no change in the Share Capital of the Company.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year, the Company has not changed its nature of business.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments which can affect the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and date of this report.

NAME OF THE COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BEEN BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR

Since the Company has no subsidiaries as on 31st March, 2024, provision of section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted deposit from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. No amount of principal or interest was outstanding as on the date of Balance Sheet

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Following are the details of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company as on 31st March, 2024:

DIN No./ PAN Name of the Director/KMP Designation Date of Appointment Date of Resignation 08975756 Mr. Pratik Satish Patil Managing Director 29/01/2024 NA 07531342 Mr. Aashish Shrirang Dharmadhikari Director 29/01/2024 NA 10469283 Ms. Swati Suresh Dhadve Director 29/01/2024 NA 03343352 Mr. Ghanshyam Dhananjay Gavali Non-Executive & Independent Director 12/02/2024 NA 09748130 Ms. Sadhana Satish Patil Whole Time Director 12/02/2024 NA AQLPD8862G Ms. Manpreet Doad Powani CFO 18/12/2023 NA AUIPB1844P Ms. Priyanka Lohiya Company Secretary 18/12/2023 27/06/2024 08468324 Mr. Ayush ]ain Director 30/05/2019 29/04/2024 08209102 Ms. Seema Baghel Director 28/09/2018 29/04/2024 06493647 Mr. Kushal Rathore Managing Director 12/02/2024

During the year under review following changes took place in the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Persons:

1. Mr. Ayush Jain has resigned on 29.04.2024 from the post of Directorship.

2. Ms. Seema Bhagel has resigned on 29.04.2024 from the post of Directorship.

3. Mr. Kushal rathore has resigned on 12.02.2024 from the post of Managing Director.

4. Ms. Priyanaka Lohia appointed as a Company secretary w.e.f 18.12.2023.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions contained in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, Your Directors, confirm that:

i) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023 the applicable Indian Accounting Standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

ii) The selected accounting policies were applied consistently and the Directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and of the profit of the Company for that period.

iii) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

v) The Internal financial controls have been laid by the Directors to be followed by the Company and such financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi) Proper systems had been devised in compliance with the provision of the all applicable laws and such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

As per Regulation 15 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Corporate Governance provisions as specified in Regulation 17 to 27, clauses (b) to (i) [and (t)] of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Paragraph C, D and E of Schedule V are not applicable on the companies whose paid- up share capital and net worth is less than Rupees Ten Crore and Rupees Twenty-Five Crore respectively.

Since the paid-up share capital and net worth of the Company is less than the aforesaid threshold limit, the Company is not required to comply with the above mentioned Corporate Governance provisions.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 as required under Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed to this Report as Annexure - I.

DETAILS OF THE BOARD MEETINGS HELD DURING THE YEAR 1st APRIL, 2023 TO 31st MARCH, 2024.

The Board of Directors duly met 05 times during the year i.e.

1. 10.11.2023

2. 18.12.2023

3. 28.12.2023

4. 29.01.2024

5. 12.02.2024

SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRETORS

Independent Directors of the Company held their Separate meeting under Regulation 25(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Schedule IV of Companies Act, 2013 on 29th January, 2023 at the registered office of the Company.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SUB-SECTION (12) OF SECTION 143 OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT.

During the year under consideration, Statutory Auditor and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARATION

The Company has received the Declaration of Independence from its Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulations 16 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and that they are not disqualified from continuing their appointment as Independent Director.

During the year under review the non- executive directors of the company had no Pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company other than sitting fees, commission, if any and reimbursement of expenses incurred for the purpose of attending the meetings of the board or committees of the company.

The Company has received requisite annual declarations/confirmations from all the aforesaid Independent Directors. The Board of Directors of the Company is of the view that Independent Directors fulfill the criteria of independence and they are independent from the management of the Company.

The Company has noted that the names of all Independent Directors have been included in the data bank maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Manesar (‘IICA). Accordingly, all the Independent Directors of the Company have registered themselves with IICA for the said purpose. In terms of Section 150 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended thereof, both the Independent Directors are exempted from undertaking online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by the IICA.

DISCLOSURE ON THE NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY OF THE COMPANY PURSUANT TO SECTION 134(3) (e) AND SECTION 178 (3)

The Companys Policy on Directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 can be accessed on the Companys website at www.sharpcommercial.in.

The Objective of the Policy is to ensure that

• The level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors of the quality required to run the Company successfully.

• Relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks and

• Remuneration to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management involves a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals.

DETAILS OF ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, the Company has formulated a ‘Whistle Blower Policy for the Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns or grievances about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct and provides safeguard against victimization of director or employees or any other person who avail the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases.

During the year under review, no complaints have been received by the Company from any whistle blower. HUMAN RESOURCES

The Management has a healthy relationship with the officers and the Employee.

AUDITOR AND AUDITORS REPORT Statutory Auditor

In terms of provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Members of the Company at Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company appointed as M/s Nahar v & Co., Chartered Accountant as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five consecutive years, to hold office till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting (‘AGM) held in the year 2029.

Secretarial Auditors

M/s Prachi Bansal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries was appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules framed thereunder for the financial year 2023-2024.

The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, is annexed herewith as Annexure-II. Secretarial Audit Report does contain qualification, reservation or adverse remark as mentioned in Secretarial Audit Report.

EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE STATUTORY AUDITORS AND THE SECRETARIAL AUDITORS IN THEIR REPORTS

There were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Statutory Auditors or Secretarial Auditors in their report

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

During the year under review, all the contract or arrangement entered into by the Company, if any, with its related parties were in ordinary course of business and on arms length.

Accordingly, the disclosure in Form AOC-2 as prescribed under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not required and hence, the same is not attached with this Report. Details of transactions with related parties have been provided in the notes to the Financial Statements of the Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO.

The Company does not have any manufacturing activity. Thus, the provisions related to conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable on the Company. However, the Company makes all efforts towards conservation of energy, protection of environment and ensuring safety.

Further, details of foreign exchange earnings and outgo, details as mentioned below:

Year Foreign Outgo Foreign Exchange Earning 2023-24 NIL NIL

STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has a structured Risk Management Policy duly approved by the Board of Directors. The Risk Management process is designed to safeguard the Company from various risks through adequate and timely actions. It is designed to anticipate, evaluate and mitigate risks in order to minimize its impact on the business of the Company. The potential risks are integrated with management process such that they receive the necessary consideration during the decision making. It has been dealt in greater detail in Management Discussion and Analysis Report annexed to this Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POLICY

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the provisions related to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are applicable on companies having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more; or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more; or a net profit of rupees five crore or more. The present financial position of the Company does not meet the threshold limit to undertake CSR initiatives or to formulate CSR Policy during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

EVALUATION BY BOARD OF ITS OWN PERFORMANCE, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

In compliance with the provisions of the Act, and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the performance evaluation was carried out as under:

Board:

In accordance with the criteria suggested by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors evaluated the performance of the Board, having regard to various criteria such as Board composition, Board processes, Board dynamics etc. The Independent Directors, at their separate meeting, also evaluated the performance of the Board as a whole based on various criteria. The Board and the Independent Directors were of the view that performance of the Board of Directors as a whole was satisfactory.

Committees of the Board:

The performance of the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee, and the Risk Management Committee was evaluated by the Board having regard to various criteria such as committee composition, committee processes, committee dynamics etc. The Board was of the view that all the committees were performing their functions satisfactorily.

Individual Directors:

In accordance with the criteria suggested by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of each director was evaluated by the entire Board of Directors (excluding the director being evaluated) on various parameters.

Independent Directors, at their separate meeting, have evaluated the performance of Non independent Directors and the Board as a whole; and of the Chairman of the Board, taking into account the views of other Directors; and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. The Board and the Independent Directors were of the view that performance of the all the Directors as a whole was satisfactory.

The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of the Directors includes the following broad parameters:

> Relevant expertise;

> Attendance of Directors in various meetings of the Board and its Committees;

> Effective participation in decision making process;

> Objectivity and independence;

> Level of awareness and understanding of the Companys business;

> Professional conduct of the directors in various meetings of the Board and its committees;

> Compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company;

> Ability to act in the best interest of the Company

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has laid proper and adequate systems of internal financial control commensurate with the size of its business and nature of its operations with regard to the following:

(i) Systems have been laid to ensure that all transactions are executed in accordance with managements general and specific authorization.

(ii) Systems and procedures exist to ensure that all transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles or any other criteria applicable to such statements, and to maintain accountability for aspects and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

(iii) Access to assets is permitted only in accordance with managements general and specific authorization. No assets of the Company are allowed to be used for personal purposes, except in accordance with terms of employment or except as specifically permitted.

(iv) The existing assets of the Company are verified/ checked at reasonable intervals and appropriate action is taken with respect to any differences, if any.

(v) Proper systems are in place for prevention and detection of frauds and errors and for ensuring adherence to the Companys policies.

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed.

COMMITTEES OF BOARD A) AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Company has an Audit Committee of Directors in compliance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Committee comprises of:

• Mr. Aashish Shrirang Dharmadhikari (Chairman & Independent Director),

• Ms. Swati Suresh Dhadve (Member, Independent Director) and

• Mr. Sadhana Satish Patil (Member, Executive Director)

• Mr. Ayush Jain (Non- Executive Directors& Member) Resigned on 29.04.2024.

• Ms. Seema Baghel (Non- Executive Directors& Member) Resigned on 29.04.2024.

• Mr. Kushal Rathore (Chairman & Independent Director) Resigned on 12.02.2024.

The terms of reference of the Audit Committee inter alia include overseeing the financial reporting process, reviewing the financial statements and recommending the appointment of Auditors. All the recommendations made by Audit Committee were accepted.

The Audit Committee has been authorized to look after the following major functions:

i. To recommend for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the company;

ii. To review and monitor the auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

iii. To examine the financial statement and the auditors report thereon;

iv. To approve or any subsequent modification of transactions of the company with related parties;

v. To conduct scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

vi. To evaluate undertakings or assets of the company, wherever it is necessary;

vii. To evaluate internal financial controls and risk management systems;

viii. To monitor the end use of funds raised through public offers and related matters.

ix. To call for the comments of the auditors about internal control systems, the scope of audit, including the observations of the auditors and review of financial statement before their submission to the Board and to discuss any related issues with the internal and statutory auditors and the management of the company.

x. To investigate into any matter in relation to the items specified in or referred to it by the Board and for this purpose shall have power to obtain professional advice from external sources and have full access to information contained in the records of the company.

B. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Company has a Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors in compliance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Committees scope of work includes nominate the directors as per their qualifications, experience and positive attributes, deciding on remuneration and policy matters related to remunerations of Directors and laying guidelines for remuneration package or compensation etc.

The Committee comprises of:

• Ms. Swati Suresh Dhadve (Independent Director & Chairperson)

• Mr. Aashish Shrirang Dharmadhikari (Member, Independent Director)

• Ms. Sadhana Satish Patil (Member, Non- Executive Director)

• Mr. Ayush Jain (Non- Executive Directors& Member) Resigned on 29.04.2024.

• Ms. Seema Baghel (Non- Executive Directors& Member) Resigned on 29.04.2024.

• Mr. Kushal Rathore (Chairman & Independent Director) Resigned on 12.02.2024.

During the financial year 2023-2024 Four (4) meeting of Nomination & Remuneration Committee held on;

1 18.12.2023

2. 28.12.2023

3. 29.01.2024

4. 12.02.2024

C. STAKEHOLDERS & RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Company has a Stakeholder Relationship Committee of Directors in compliance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 20 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to look into the redressed of complaints of investors such as transfer or credit of shares, nonreceipt of dividend/notices /annual reports, etc.

The Committee comprises of:

• Mr. Aashish Shrirang Dharmadhikari (Chairman & Independent Director),

• Ms. Swati Suresh Dhadve (Member & Independent Director)

• Mr. Pratik Satish Patil (Member)

The Company has a Stakeholder Relationship Committee of directors to look into the redressal of complaints of investors such as transfer or credit of shares, non-receipt of dividend/notices /annual reports, etc.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT THE WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013 READ WITH ALLIED RULES

During the year under review, the company had less than ten employees. Hence the company is not required to constitute Internal Complaint Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibitions and Redressal) Act, 2013. Further no complaint has been received by the company during the year under the said Act.

CAUTIONARY NOTE

The statements forming part of the Boards Report may contain certain forward looking remarks within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Many factors could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

DISCLOSURE PERTAINING TO MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORD PERSUANT TO SECTION 148(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The company is not required to maintain Cost Records as specified u/s 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the applicable rules thereon for the Financial Year 2022-23. Hence the clause is not applicable to the Company.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has a structured Risk Management Policy duly approved by the Board of Directors. The Risk Management process is designed to safeguard the Company from various risks through adequate and timely actions. It is designed to anticipate, evaluate and mitigate risks in order to minimize its impact on the business of the Company. The potential risks are integrated with management process such that they receive the necessary consideration during the decision making. It has been dealt in greater detail in Management Discussion and Analysis Report annexed to this Report.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETERIAL STANDARDS

Pursuant to Secretarial Standard issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, company has complied with the applicable secretarial standard i.e. SS-1 & SS-2 (Meetings of Board of Directors & General Meetings) respectively, during the year under review.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The directors of the company wish to express their grateful appreciation for the valuable support and cooperation received from sub-brokers, business associates, vendors, bankers, financial institutions, investors, stakeholders, registrar and share transfer agent, other business affiliates and media.

The Board places on record its sincere appreciation towards the Companys valued clients for the support and confidence reposed by them in the organization and the stakeholders for their continued co-operation and support to the company and looks forward to the continuance of this supportive relationship in future.

Your directors also place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the devoted services of the employees during the year under review.

For and Behalf of Board Boston Bio Sysytems Limited