Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.27
-1.57
-0.68
-0.22
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.65
-1
-1.21
Tax paid
0
-0.09
-0.22
-0.07
Working capital
-0.6
-0.53
0.2
-1.31
Other operating items
Operating
-2.53
-2.87
-1.7
-2.83
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.04
0.03
Free cash flow
-2.53
-2.87
-1.75
-2.79
Equity raised
4.16
7.91
10.14
10.74
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.73
3.75
1.75
1.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.36
8.79
10.13
9.41
