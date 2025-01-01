iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.9
(0.00%)
Jan 1, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd

Bothra Metals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.27

-1.57

-0.68

-0.22

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.65

-1

-1.21

Tax paid

0

-0.09

-0.22

-0.07

Working capital

-0.6

-0.53

0.2

-1.31

Other operating items

Operating

-2.53

-2.87

-1.7

-2.83

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.04

0.03

Free cash flow

-2.53

-2.87

-1.75

-2.79

Equity raised

4.16

7.91

10.14

10.74

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.73

3.75

1.75

1.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.36

8.79

10.13

9.41

Bothra Metals : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.