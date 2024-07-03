Summary

Bothra Metals & Alloys Limited was incorporated on November 9, 2001 under the name and form of Bothra Metals & Alloys Private Limited. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Bothra Metals and Alloys Private Limited to Bothra Metals & Alloys Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the new name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra on August 24, 2010.The Company established its first manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh (India) in 2007 mainly with an objective of manufacturing aluminium extrusions, aluminium profiles and aluminium billets. Traditionally, the Company was a trader of metals. Since inception, the Company, under the guidance of experienced promoters, has responded to changing economic conditions and new market opportunities by venturing into manufacturing of aluminium profiles. With the increased demand for aluminium products in the domestic market, the Company enlarged its scope of production and product portfolio by setting up another manufacturing unit in Gujarat (India) producing aluminium ingots and aluminium shots in 2010. Further, the Company ventured into manufacturing of nonferrous alloys, which we would cater to at the companies plant in Maharashtra (India). The Maharashtra plant is engaged in the manufacturing of aluminium extrusion and non-ferrous metal alloys. The Company based on its experience and its standards, conforms to major specifications and customer requi

