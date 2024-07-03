Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹12.9
Prev. Close₹12.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.51
Day's High₹12.9
Day's Low₹12.9
52 Week's High₹13.26
52 Week's Low₹8.61
Book Value₹9.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.89
P/E86
EPS0.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.52
18.52
18.52
18.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.32
-1.6
-0.47
0.81
Net Worth
17.2
16.92
18.05
19.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.19
18.96
22.02
14.18
yoy growth (%)
-83.13
-13.88
55.34
-91.8
Raw materials
-2.88
-16.67
-18.88
-12.49
As % of sales
90.09
87.9
85.73
88.09
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.58
-0.32
-0.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.27
-1.57
-0.68
-0.22
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.65
-1
-1.21
Tax paid
0
-0.09
-0.22
-0.07
Working capital
-0.6
-0.53
0.2
-1.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-83.13
-13.88
55.34
-91.8
Op profit growth
-30.31
-2,587.91
-102.32
-80.46
EBIT growth
-18.57
128.88
405.97
-98.54
Net profit growth
-23.53
83.35
199.8
-97.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunderlal Bothra
Executive Director & CFO
Kishanlal Bothra
Independent Director
Lubdha Porwal
Independent Director
Aditya Sukharam Saran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonu Singhal
Bothra Metals & Alloys Limited was incorporated on November 9, 2001 under the name and form of Bothra Metals & Alloys Private Limited. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Bothra Metals and Alloys Private Limited to Bothra Metals & Alloys Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the new name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra on August 24, 2010.The Company established its first manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh (India) in 2007 mainly with an objective of manufacturing aluminium extrusions, aluminium profiles and aluminium billets. Traditionally, the Company was a trader of metals. Since inception, the Company, under the guidance of experienced promoters, has responded to changing economic conditions and new market opportunities by venturing into manufacturing of aluminium profiles. With the increased demand for aluminium products in the domestic market, the Company enlarged its scope of production and product portfolio by setting up another manufacturing unit in Gujarat (India) producing aluminium ingots and aluminium shots in 2010. Further, the Company ventured into manufacturing of nonferrous alloys, which we would cater to at the companies plant in Maharashtra (India). The Maharashtra plant is engaged in the manufacturing of aluminium extrusion and non-ferrous metal alloys. The Company based on its experience and its standards, conforms to major specifications and customer requi
The Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd is ₹23.89 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd is 86 and 1.39 as of 01 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd is ₹8.61 and ₹13.26 as of 01 Jan ‘25
Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.05%, 3 Years at 62.61%, 1 Year at 1.57%, 6 Month at 18.24%, 3 Month at 13.66% and 1 Month at 15.38%.
