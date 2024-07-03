iifl-logo-icon 1
Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd Share Price

12.9
(0.00%)
Jan 1, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open12.9
  • Day's High12.9
  • 52 Wk High13.26
  • Prev. Close12.9
  • Day's Low12.9
  • 52 Wk Low 8.61
  • Turnover (lac)0.51
  • P/E86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.28
  • EPS0.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

12.9

Prev. Close

12.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.51

Day's High

12.9

Day's Low

12.9

52 Week's High

13.26

52 Week's Low

8.61

Book Value

9.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.89

P/E

86

EPS

0.15

Divi. Yield

0

Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:39 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.59%

Non-Promoter- 26.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.52

18.52

18.52

18.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.32

-1.6

-0.47

0.81

Net Worth

17.2

16.92

18.05

19.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.19

18.96

22.02

14.18

yoy growth (%)

-83.13

-13.88

55.34

-91.8

Raw materials

-2.88

-16.67

-18.88

-12.49

As % of sales

90.09

87.9

85.73

88.09

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.58

-0.32

-0.61

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.27

-1.57

-0.68

-0.22

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.65

-1

-1.21

Tax paid

0

-0.09

-0.22

-0.07

Working capital

-0.6

-0.53

0.2

-1.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-83.13

-13.88

55.34

-91.8

Op profit growth

-30.31

-2,587.91

-102.32

-80.46

EBIT growth

-18.57

128.88

405.97

-98.54

Net profit growth

-23.53

83.35

199.8

-97.88

No Record Found

Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunderlal Bothra

Executive Director & CFO

Kishanlal Bothra

Independent Director

Lubdha Porwal

Independent Director

Aditya Sukharam Saran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonu Singhal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd

Summary

Bothra Metals & Alloys Limited was incorporated on November 9, 2001 under the name and form of Bothra Metals & Alloys Private Limited. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Bothra Metals and Alloys Private Limited to Bothra Metals & Alloys Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the new name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra on August 24, 2010.The Company established its first manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh (India) in 2007 mainly with an objective of manufacturing aluminium extrusions, aluminium profiles and aluminium billets. Traditionally, the Company was a trader of metals. Since inception, the Company, under the guidance of experienced promoters, has responded to changing economic conditions and new market opportunities by venturing into manufacturing of aluminium profiles. With the increased demand for aluminium products in the domestic market, the Company enlarged its scope of production and product portfolio by setting up another manufacturing unit in Gujarat (India) producing aluminium ingots and aluminium shots in 2010. Further, the Company ventured into manufacturing of nonferrous alloys, which we would cater to at the companies plant in Maharashtra (India). The Maharashtra plant is engaged in the manufacturing of aluminium extrusion and non-ferrous metal alloys. The Company based on its experience and its standards, conforms to major specifications and customer requi
Company FAQs

What is the Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd share price today?

The Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd is ₹23.89 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd is 86 and 1.39 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd is ₹8.61 and ₹13.26 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd?

Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.05%, 3 Years at 62.61%, 1 Year at 1.57%, 6 Month at 18.24%, 3 Month at 13.66% and 1 Month at 15.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.59 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.41 %

