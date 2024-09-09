iifl-logo-icon 1
Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd AGM

Bothra Metals CORPORATE ACTIONS

Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 26th September 2024 Fixes Book Closure from 19th September 2024 till 26th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 read with the item no. 13 of Part-A Schedule III of the Listing Regulations we have attached herewith the proceedings of 23rd of AGM of the Company pertaining to the financial year 2023-24 held on Thursday 26th September 2024 at 11.30 AM and conclude at 1:15 PM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)

