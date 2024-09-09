Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 26th September 2024 Fixes Book Closure from 19th September 2024 till 26th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 read with the item no. 13 of Part-A Schedule III of the Listing Regulations we have attached herewith the proceedings of 23rd of AGM of the Company pertaining to the financial year 2023-24 held on Thursday 26th September 2024 at 11.30 AM and conclude at 1:15 PM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)