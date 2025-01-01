iifl-logo-icon 1
Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.19

18.96

22.02

14.18

yoy growth (%)

-83.13

-13.88

55.34

-91.8

Raw materials

-2.88

-16.67

-18.88

-12.49

As % of sales

90.09

87.9

85.73

88.09

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.58

-0.32

-0.61

As % of sales

2.95

3.09

1.49

4.35

Other costs

-0.87

-2.64

-2.77

-2.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.33

13.93

12.6

18.92

Operating profit

-0.65

-0.93

0.03

-1.61

OPM

-20.38

-4.93

0.17

-11.38

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.65

-1

-1.21

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.09

Other income

0.03

0.02

0.28

2.69

Profit before tax

-1.27

-1.57

-0.68

-0.22

Taxes

0

-0.09

-0.22

-0.07

Tax rate

0

6.34

32.44

34.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.27

-1.67

-0.91

-0.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.27

-1.67

-0.91

-0.3

yoy growth (%)

-23.53

83.35

199.8

-97.88

NPM

-39.99

-8.81

-4.14

-2.14

