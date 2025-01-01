Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.19
18.96
22.02
14.18
yoy growth (%)
-83.13
-13.88
55.34
-91.8
Raw materials
-2.88
-16.67
-18.88
-12.49
As % of sales
90.09
87.9
85.73
88.09
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.58
-0.32
-0.61
As % of sales
2.95
3.09
1.49
4.35
Other costs
-0.87
-2.64
-2.77
-2.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.33
13.93
12.6
18.92
Operating profit
-0.65
-0.93
0.03
-1.61
OPM
-20.38
-4.93
0.17
-11.38
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.65
-1
-1.21
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.09
Other income
0.03
0.02
0.28
2.69
Profit before tax
-1.27
-1.57
-0.68
-0.22
Taxes
0
-0.09
-0.22
-0.07
Tax rate
0
6.34
32.44
34.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.27
-1.67
-0.91
-0.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.27
-1.67
-0.91
-0.3
yoy growth (%)
-23.53
83.35
199.8
-97.88
NPM
-39.99
-8.81
-4.14
-2.14
