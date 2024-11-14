iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
BOTHRA METALS & ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at Office No. 15 3rd Floor 5 Bothra House Assembly Lane Dadi Seth Agyari Lane Kalbadevi Mumbai - 400002 Maharashtra Bharat inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024. We wish to inform you that in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, i.e. have inter alia approved the following: 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results set out in compliance with applicable Accounting Standards for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities. The Board Meeting commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:55 P.M. The aforesaid results are also being disseminated on companys website at Kindly take this intimation on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
BOTHRA METALS & ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of Company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 11.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at Room No.15 3rd Floor 5 Gulab Ben Trust Building (Bothra House) Assembly lane D.S.A lane Mumbai Maharashtra-400002 India inter-alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024 Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting18 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
BOTHRA METALS & ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Independent Directors Meeting to be held on 18th March 2024 1. Review of the performance of Non Independent Directors and the Board as a Whole. 2. Review of the performance of Chairman, considering the views of Executive and Non-Executive Directors of the Company. 3. Assessment of the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)

