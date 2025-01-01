To the Members of

Bothra Metals and Alloys Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Bothra Metals and Alloys Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in Bharat, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments; the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial Statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

OPINION

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in Bharat:

• In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024

• In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the loss for the year ended on that date;

• In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date:

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

• As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of Bharat in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order.

• As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

• We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; o In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books • The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. o In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

• On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

• With respect to the other matters to be included in Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us:

- The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.( Ref Note No.27 of financial Statement)

- The Company did not have any long -term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

- The Company was not required to transfer any amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR REPORT

(REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE)

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

• The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

• As explained to us, fixed assets have not been physically verified by the management. However, the Company has a program of verification of fixed assets to cover all items in a phased manner, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

• As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals.

• In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. As per management representation stock Realisation Value is NIL.

• In our opinion and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally maintaining proper records of its inventories. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

• The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Act.

• In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is generally an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of inventories & fixed assets and payment for expenses & for sale of goods. During the course of our audit, no major instance of continuing failure to correct any weaknesses in the internal controls has been noticed.

• The Company has not accepted any deposits from public during the year.

• According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, cess to the extent applicable and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

• According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

• According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, customs duty and excise duty which have not been deposited on account of any disputes, further Sales Tax Payable related to Kal-Amb Himachal Pradesh branch(Factory) amount of Rs 17.20 Cr appeal was filed and under Amnesty Scheme Application.

• Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank or debenture holders.

• According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantees for loan taken by others from a bank or financial institution.

• Based on our audit procedures and on the information given by the management, term loans have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

• Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.