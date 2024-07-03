Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd Summary

Bothra Metals & Alloys Limited was incorporated on November 9, 2001 under the name and form of Bothra Metals & Alloys Private Limited. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Bothra Metals and Alloys Private Limited to Bothra Metals & Alloys Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the new name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra on August 24, 2010.The Company established its first manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh (India) in 2007 mainly with an objective of manufacturing aluminium extrusions, aluminium profiles and aluminium billets. Traditionally, the Company was a trader of metals. Since inception, the Company, under the guidance of experienced promoters, has responded to changing economic conditions and new market opportunities by venturing into manufacturing of aluminium profiles. With the increased demand for aluminium products in the domestic market, the Company enlarged its scope of production and product portfolio by setting up another manufacturing unit in Gujarat (India) producing aluminium ingots and aluminium shots in 2010. Further, the Company ventured into manufacturing of nonferrous alloys, which we would cater to at the companies plant in Maharashtra (India). The Maharashtra plant is engaged in the manufacturing of aluminium extrusion and non-ferrous metal alloys. The Company based on its experience and its standards, conforms to major specifications and customer requirements. At present, the Company is into manufacturing of Aluminium Section and Ingots through its manufacturing facility at Sangli and Kala-Amb. The Company is also into trading of all type of Non-Ferrous Metals. It currently operates out of three plants; viz. Kala-amb (Himachal Pradesh), Bhavnagar (Gujarat) and Sangli (Maharashtra). The Company has licensed capacity for undertaking manufacturing of aluminium extrusions, aluminium billets and a range of products in non-ferrous metal alloys, mainly aluminium alloys at Sangli, Maharashtra. The Company has developed marketing and distribution infrastructure for sale and distribution of the products in various parts of the country. The company markets products under the Bothra brand, which is recognised by the customers. The Company enjoys an established presence in several cities of India with branch offices in Delhi, Jaipur and Bhavnagar and consignment agents in Agra, Jalandhar and Fatehgarh Sahib(Punjab).The Company installed and commenced the production of new plant work at Sangli, Maharashtra in 2011-12. Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) was initiated against the Company by the National Company Law Tribunal vide Order with effect from 6 July, 2020. Accordingly, Mr Harish Kant Kaushik in his capacity as IRP took control and custody of the management and operations of the Company with effect from 06 July, 2020.