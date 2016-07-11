Brakes Auto India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
-0.05
-0.07
-0.07
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
Tax paid
0
0.01
0.01
0
Working capital
0.01
0
6.95
-1.54
Other operating items
Operating
-0.01
-0.14
6.76
-1.72
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.01
-0.14
6.76
-1.71
Equity raised
3.69
3.79
20.97
4.05
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
1.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.68
3.64
27.74
4.03
