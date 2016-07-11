iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Brakes Auto India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.93
(4.49%)
Jul 11, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Brakes Auto India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.1

0.99

2.04

22.59

yoy growth (%)

-89.82

-51.15

-90.96

-41.79

Raw materials

-0.05

-0.88

-1.8

-22.51

As % of sales

49.74

88.5

88.28

99.64

Employee costs

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

As % of sales

0

0.51

0.7

0.05

Other costs

-0.02

-0.05

-0.18

-0.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.31

5.23

9

0.1

Operating profit

0.02

0.05

0.04

0.04

OPM

24.94

5.74

2

0.19

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.11

-0.11

-0.11

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0

-0.05

-0.07

-0.07

Taxes

0

0.01

0.01

0

Tax rate

101.59

-27.96

-15.84

-5.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.04

-0.06

-0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

-0.04

-0.06

-0.06

yoy growth (%)

-80.34

-34.65

-5.8

3,852.72

NPM

-8.16

-4.22

-3.16

-0.3

Brakes Auto India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Brakes Auto India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.