|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.1
0.99
2.04
22.59
yoy growth (%)
-89.82
-51.15
-90.96
-41.79
Raw materials
-0.05
-0.88
-1.8
-22.51
As % of sales
49.74
88.5
88.28
99.64
Employee costs
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
As % of sales
0
0.51
0.7
0.05
Other costs
-0.02
-0.05
-0.18
-0.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.31
5.23
9
0.1
Operating profit
0.02
0.05
0.04
0.04
OPM
24.94
5.74
2
0.19
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
-0.05
-0.07
-0.07
Taxes
0
0.01
0.01
0
Tax rate
101.59
-27.96
-15.84
-5.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.04
-0.06
-0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
-0.04
-0.06
-0.06
yoy growth (%)
-80.34
-34.65
-5.8
3,852.72
NPM
-8.16
-4.22
-3.16
-0.3
