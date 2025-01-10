Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
4.46
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
1.01
Net Worth
5.47
Minority Interest
Debt
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
Total Liabilities
5.5
Fixed Assets
1.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
Networking Capital
4.13
Inventories
0.28
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.31
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.76
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.21
Cash
0.07
Total Assets
5.5
