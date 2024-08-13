Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹23.53
Prev. Close₹22.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.98
Day's High₹23.78
Day's Low₹21.81
52 Week's High₹52.36
52 Week's Low₹21.25
Book Value₹15.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.44
P/E18.13
EPS1.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
4.46
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
1.01
Net Worth
5.47
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Dhyuti Krupesh Joshi
Managing Director
Jaykumar Narendra Vyas
Whole Time Director
Shachi Jaykumar Vyas
Independent Director
Mehul Narendrakumar Hingu
Independent Director
Shrikrishna Ramesh Chaudhari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swati Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated as Broach Lifecare Hospital Private Limited pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated April 25, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Further, in accordance with the main objects, the Company acquired the proprietorship concern of Dr. Jaykumar Narendra Vyas, The Promoter comprising of the Hospitals i.e. Dr. Vyass Heart Hospital and Dr. Vyas Hospital pursuant to a Business Transfer Agreement date July 17, 2023 (BTA). Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was consequently changed to Broach Lifecare Hospital Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 7, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The company operates boutique Hospitals under the brand Maple Hospitals and provides dedicated round-the-clock services to patients with heart ailments consisting of non-invasive cardiology services such as, 2D Echocardiography, Electrocardiography, Tread Mill Test, Holter monitoring, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Measurement, Stress test, Dobutamine Stress Echocardiography Subsequently, in the year June/July 2023 the company ventured into interventional cardiac services such as, coronary angiography and stenting, percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and primary PCI for acute myocardial infarction as a division. The company also provides Ballon mitral-valvuloplasty, permanent pacemaker implantation, cardiac resynchronisation procedur
The Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd is ₹14.44 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd is 18.13 and 1.45 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd is ₹21.25 and ₹52.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -52.32%, 3 Month at -13.50% and 1 Month at -2.94%.
