Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd Share Price

23.78
(4.94%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open23.53
  Day's High23.78
  52 Wk High52.36
  Prev. Close22.66
  Day's Low21.81
  52 Wk Low 21.25
  Turnover (lac)9.98
  P/E18.13
  Face Value10
  Book Value15.63
  EPS1.25
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.44
  Div. Yield0
Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

23.53

Prev. Close

22.66

Turnover(Lac.)

9.98

Day's High

23.78

Day's Low

21.81

52 Week's High

52.36

52 Week's Low

21.25

Book Value

15.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.44

P/E

18.13

EPS

1.25

Divi. Yield

0

Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:00 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.76%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.09%

Non-Institutions: 36.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

4.46

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

1.01

Net Worth

5.47

Minority Interest

Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Dhyuti Krupesh Joshi

Managing Director

Jaykumar Narendra Vyas

Whole Time Director

Shachi Jaykumar Vyas

Independent Director

Mehul Narendrakumar Hingu

Independent Director

Shrikrishna Ramesh Chaudhari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swati Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated as Broach Lifecare Hospital Private Limited pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated April 25, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Further, in accordance with the main objects, the Company acquired the proprietorship concern of Dr. Jaykumar Narendra Vyas, The Promoter comprising of the Hospitals i.e. Dr. Vyass Heart Hospital and Dr. Vyas Hospital pursuant to a Business Transfer Agreement date July 17, 2023 (BTA). Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was consequently changed to Broach Lifecare Hospital Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 7, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The company operates boutique Hospitals under the brand Maple Hospitals and provides dedicated round-the-clock services to patients with heart ailments consisting of non-invasive cardiology services such as, 2D Echocardiography, Electrocardiography, Tread Mill Test, Holter monitoring, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Measurement, Stress test, Dobutamine Stress Echocardiography Subsequently, in the year June/July 2023 the company ventured into interventional cardiac services such as, coronary angiography and stenting, percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and primary PCI for acute myocardial infarction as a division. The company also provides Ballon mitral-valvuloplasty, permanent pacemaker implantation, cardiac resynchronisation procedur
Company FAQs

What is the Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd share price today?

The Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd is ₹14.44 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd is 18.13 and 1.45 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd is ₹21.25 and ₹52.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd?

Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -52.32%, 3 Month at -13.50% and 1 Month at -2.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.76 %
Institutions - 0.10 %
Public - 36.14 %

