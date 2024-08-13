Summary

The Company was incorporated as Broach Lifecare Hospital Private Limited pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated April 25, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Further, in accordance with the main objects, the Company acquired the proprietorship concern of Dr. Jaykumar Narendra Vyas, The Promoter comprising of the Hospitals i.e. Dr. Vyass Heart Hospital and Dr. Vyas Hospital pursuant to a Business Transfer Agreement date July 17, 2023 (BTA). Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was consequently changed to Broach Lifecare Hospital Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 7, 2023 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The company operates boutique Hospitals under the brand Maple Hospitals and provides dedicated round-the-clock services to patients with heart ailments consisting of non-invasive cardiology services such as, 2D Echocardiography, Electrocardiography, Tread Mill Test, Holter monitoring, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Measurement, Stress test, Dobutamine Stress Echocardiography Subsequently, in the year June/July 2023 the company ventured into interventional cardiac services such as, coronary angiography and stenting, percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and primary PCI for acute myocardial infarction as a division. The company also provides Ballon mitral-valvuloplasty, permanent pacemaker implantation, cardiac resynchronisation procedur

