Broach Lifecare Hospital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of BROACH LIFECARE HOSPITAL LIMITED is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at 04.00 p.m. at the registered office situated at 501 5TH FLOOR CORPORATE HOUSE ABOVE BHARUCH ORTHOPAEDIC HOSPITAL R K CASTA BHARUCH-392001 GUJARAT INDIA to inter alia transact following business: 1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024 2. Other Business as per Agenda of the Board meeting 3. Any other business with permission of Chairperson We have vide our submission dated September 30 2024 informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by all Designated Persons has been closed from October 01 2024 and will continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the submission of the financial results for the half year ended on September 30 2024. Kindly take on the record and acknowledge the receipt. Outcome of board meeting Financial Results and Others (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)