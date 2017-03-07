iifl-logo-icon 1
Brushman India Ltd Balance Sheet

1.15
(-4.96%)
Mar 7, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

14.76

14.76

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

7.28

30.74

Net Worth

22.04

45.5

Minority Interest

Debt

138.45

137.54

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

160.49

183.04

Fixed Assets

85.14

93.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.07

2.07

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

72.99

86.68

Inventories

22.63

32.37

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

41.93

38.34

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

28.55

33.24

Sundry Creditors

-2.79

-3.48

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-17.33

-13.79

Cash

0.29

0.73

Total Assets

160.49

183.04

