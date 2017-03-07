Brushman India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
14.76
14.76
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
7.28
30.74
Net Worth
22.04
45.5
Minority Interest
Debt
138.45
137.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
160.49
183.04
Fixed Assets
85.14
93.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.07
2.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
72.99
86.68
Inventories
22.63
32.37
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
41.93
38.34
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
28.55
33.24
Sundry Creditors
-2.79
-3.48
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-17.33
-13.79
Cash
0.29
0.73
Total Assets
160.49
183.04
No Record Found
