|Sep-2010
|Jun-2010
|Mar-2010
|Dec-2009
|Sep-2009
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
1.26%
1.7%
5.09%
5.09%
5.09%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
2.25%
3.31%
4.36%
5.49%
2.24%
Non-Institutions
73.24%
71.73%
67.3%
66.17%
66.17%
Total Non-Promoter
75.49%
75.05%
71.66%
71.66%
68.41%
Custodian
23.23%
23.23%
23.23%
23.23%
26.49%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
