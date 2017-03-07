iifl-logo-icon 1
Brushman India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1.15
(-4.96%)
Mar 7, 2017|02:46:26 PM

Brushman India Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2010Jun-2010Mar-2010Dec-2009Sep-2009

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

1.26%

1.7%

5.09%

5.09%

5.09%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

2.25%

3.31%

4.36%

5.49%

2.24%

Non-Institutions

73.24%

71.73%

67.3%

66.17%

66.17%

Total Non-Promoter

75.49%

75.05%

71.66%

71.66%

68.41%

Custodian

23.23%

23.23%

23.23%

23.23%

26.49%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2010Jun-2010Mar-2010Dec-2009
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.26%

Non-Promoter- 2.25%

Institutions: 2.25%

Non-Institutions: 73.24%

Custodian: 23.23%

