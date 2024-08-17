Summary

Brushman India Limited is the largest manufacturer of paint brushes in India. Brushman brand of paint brushes are the only brushes available on a nation wide platform and are the largest selling singular brand of paint brush. Apart from paint brushes, BIL is also into manufacture of artist brushes, wire brushes, paint rollers & putty knives. The company has added complementing product lines in its distribution portfolio to give it increasing strength and reach. Products like hair dryers, clippers, scissors etc. Denman International Ltd, UK, worlds largest manufacturer of hair brushes is giving free technical know-how to manufacture hair brushes and around 34 qualities of hair brushes/ combs, which is manufactured by the company at the Pantnagar plant and exported to Denman International Ltd, for their global markets. The company was originally established as Brushman Industries in 1987 to manufacture paint brushes. In 1993, the company name was changed into Brushman India Private Limited and in the year 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company. In the year 1996, the company diversified in the beauty and cosmetic market in India. During the year 2001, the company launched Dutch hair cosmetic brand Keune. During the year 2004-2005, the company took extensive steps in brand building of Denman range of hair brushes. During the year 2005-2006, the company acquired the land for the new plant at Pantnagar, Uttarakhand. In July 2006, the company initiated constru

