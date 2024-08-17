SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1.15
Prev. Close₹1.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹1.15
Day's Low₹1.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
14.76
14.76
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
7.28
30.74
Net Worth
22.04
45.5
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
R N Suri
Director
V Swaminathan
Whole-time Director
Rohit Sood
Chairman & Managing Director
Kapil Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Brushman India Ltd
Summary
Brushman India Limited is the largest manufacturer of paint brushes in India. Brushman brand of paint brushes are the only brushes available on a nation wide platform and are the largest selling singular brand of paint brush. Apart from paint brushes, BIL is also into manufacture of artist brushes, wire brushes, paint rollers & putty knives. The company has added complementing product lines in its distribution portfolio to give it increasing strength and reach. Products like hair dryers, clippers, scissors etc. Denman International Ltd, UK, worlds largest manufacturer of hair brushes is giving free technical know-how to manufacture hair brushes and around 34 qualities of hair brushes/ combs, which is manufactured by the company at the Pantnagar plant and exported to Denman International Ltd, for their global markets. The company was originally established as Brushman Industries in 1987 to manufacture paint brushes. In 1993, the company name was changed into Brushman India Private Limited and in the year 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company. In the year 1996, the company diversified in the beauty and cosmetic market in India. During the year 2001, the company launched Dutch hair cosmetic brand Keune. During the year 2004-2005, the company took extensive steps in brand building of Denman range of hair brushes. During the year 2005-2006, the company acquired the land for the new plant at Pantnagar, Uttarakhand. In July 2006, the company initiated constru
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.