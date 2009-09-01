Brushman India Ltd Management Discussions

Brushman India Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
BRUSHMAN (INDIA) LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
A separate report on Management Discussion and Analysis is attached as a
part of this Report.
REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
A separate report on Corporate Governance is attached as a part of this
Report.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
The Directors place on record their appreciation for the faith and trust
reposed by the Bankers, Shareholders and all other business associates. The
directors wish to thank their principals, viz. Denman International Ltd.,
U.K. and Keune Hairecosmetics, Holland for their continued support,
guidance and commitment to Indian market and investment in the equity of
your Company. Your directors also wish to thank all those individuals/
entities/corporate bodies/financial institutions, who have invested in the
equity of your Company and have reposed their faith in the management and
the vision of the management. The Directors also appreciate the support and
contributions made by the employees during the year.
On behalf of the Hoard
FOR BRUSHMAN (INDIA) LIMITED
Place : New Delhi
Date : 01.09.2009 KAPIL KUMAR ROHIT SOOD
MANAGING DIRECTOR WHOLE-TEME DIRECTOR
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, projections, estimates, and expectations may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities
laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those
expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the
Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply
and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the
Company operates, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws and other
statutes and other incidental factors.
OVERVIEW: PAST, PRESENT & FUTURE
The Company holds its leadership position in the paint brush industry both
in terms of volume and value. BIL is the largest manufacturer of paint
brushes in India by a wide margin. The Company enjoys substantial brand
niche in an industry largely dominated by unorganized sector and has
significant market share. But due to Global Recession and slowdown in
reality and infrastructure sector there is severe impact on the sales and
Margins of the Company in third and fourth quarter for the year ending 31st
March 2009.
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
BIL is the only organized player in the paint brush industry in India, with
Brushman being the largest selling paint brush in India. With the
recession hitting the global markets there has been sever effect on the
Company profits and sales volume. At present the housing, reality and
infrastructure sector is showing signs of revival and therefore the
management is hopeful and positive that the Company would show better
financial results in the coming period.
MANUFACTURING DIVISION:
As the members are aware, your Company is in the business of manufacturing
and trading of paint brushes etc. Due to global recession which has grossly
affected the housing, infrastructure and reality sector in the economy has
in turn, negatively impacted the manufacturing business line of the Company
during the last fiscal. Your directors would like to inform you that the
management is hopeful and positive that the Company would definitely do
better in the coming period(s) as the markets globally is now showing signs
of economic recovery.
Your Company is operationalizing through its manufacturing plant in
Pantnagar, Uttarakhand and is the leading paint brush manufacturing Company
in India. The management is realigning its manufacturing expansion plans in
the light of present economic condition and would take suitable decisions
in the best interest of the Company.
TRADING DIVISION
In the trading division your Company has deferred its plan(s) of expansion
as the global recession has majorly effected the retail sector. Your
Company holds the distributor rights for leading brands of the world in
trading segment and hopeful that this business line would revive soon as
the market is recovering and demand for niche products is picking up.
SALONS /ACADEMIES DIVISION:
Your Directors wish to inform you that due to global recession and current
slowdown in the market the management had during the year decided to close
down the operations of the following salons due to high rentals and other
input costs which had contributed towards their operational unviability in
the current scenario. Following is the details of the salons/academies
which have been closed down:
- Keune the salon al Infinity Towers, DLF Phase III, Gurgaon
- Keune the salon at MGF City Centre Mall, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
- Keune the salon at TDI Mall, Rajouri Garden. New Delhi
- Keune the salon at North Square Mall, Pitampura, New Delhi-110034
- Scratch Hie Academy at IIIrd Floor. E-5. Part-II. R.K. Jewellers
Building. New Delhi-1100-18
Your directors wish to inform you that following salons/academies are
operational as on date:
- Keune the salon at Greater Kailash- 1 (M Block market), New Delhi
- Keune the salon at MGF Metropolitan Mall, Gurgan, Haryana.
- Keune the salon at J-12/14, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
- Keune the salon at Mariplex Mall, Kalyani Nagar, Pune
- Keune The Academy, E-5, South Extension, Part-II. IInd Moor, R.K.
Jewellers Building. New Delhi- 110048
SWOT ANALYSIS OF BIL
Strengths:
- The Company is a market leader in paint brush industry by a wide margin.
- Brushman enjoys strong brand recognition in the paint brush segment for
its innovations.
- It has successfully introduced alternative raw materials, which have
increased margins.
- Brushman is recognised as one of the leading distribution houses for
marquee beauty and cosmetic brands.
- Brushman has been able to recognize and influence emerging fashion trends
and introduce contemporary brands and products
Weaknesses:
- Paint-brush market is still an unorganised sector resulting in huge
investments in user awareness and training.
- Grey market for some beauty and cosmetic products exists, though small in
size.
Opportunities:
- Growing user industry of paint brushes owing to boom in the economy.
- Increasing affluence of consumers due to high GDP growth.
- Rising awareness due to globalisation.
Threats:
- Ever evolving fashion trends.
- Increasing presence of competitive brands in the market.
Outlook:
With the revival in the construction, housing, reality and infrastructure
industry after recession the pant brush market is set for a growth and the
Company being a leader is expected to be a major gainer. In the beauty and
cosmetic industry, the rise in GDP. income levels and awareness of latest
fashion and trends, is leading to double digit growth. The ongoing revival
in retail sector in the beauty salon is acting as a catalyst to the growth
of the cosmetic trading division of the Company. The Company is expected to
gain substantially with all these developments in the medium to long term
and sail through the tough times.