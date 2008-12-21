Brushman India Ltd Share Price directors Report
BRUSHMAN (INDIA) LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
DIRECTORS REPORT
The Members,
Brushman (India) Limited
Your Directors have pleasure to present the 17th Annual Report along with
audited accounts of the Company for the period ended 31st March, 2009.
FINANCIAL DATA
Rs. Rs.
Current Year Previous Year
(2008-2009) (2007-2008)
Total Revenue 6,38,130,772 718,467,536
Profit before interest,
Depreciation and tax 15,583,441 142,762,229
Less: - Interest (net 106,174,495 67,853,647
- Depreciation 15,492,221 10,808,682
Profit/Loss before tax (187,631,650) 64,099,900
Less: - Provision for tax (6,888,846) 12,980,441
Profit/(Loss) after tax (180,742,804) 51,119,459
Add:- Excess Provision for
Tax of earlier year (s) written back - (3,525,545)
Profit/(Loss) carried to
the Balance Sheet (180,742,804) 47,593,914
BUSINESS REVIEW:
MANUFACTURING:
As the members are aware, your Company is in the business of manufacturing
and trading of paint brushes etc. Due to global recession which has grossly
affected the housing, infrastrueture and reality sector in the economy has
in turn, negatively impacted the manufacturing business line of the Company
during the last fiscal. Your directors would like to inform you that the
management is hopeful and positive thai the Company would definitely do
better in the coming period(s) as the markets globally is now showing signs
of economic recovery.
Your Company is operationalizing through its manufacturing plant in
Pantnagar, Uttarakhand and is the leading paint brush manufacturing Company
in India. The management is realigning its manufacturing expansion plans in
the light of present economic condition and would take suitable decisions
in the best interest of the Company.
TRADING DIVISION
In the trading division your Company has deferred its plan(s) of expansion
as the global recession has majorly effected the retail sector. Your
Company holds the distributor rights for leading brands of the world in
trading segment and hopeful that this business line would revive soon as
the market is recovering and demand for niche products is picking up.
COMPANY BRANDED SALONS/ACADEMIES;
Your Directors wish to inform you that due to global recession and current
slowdown in the market the management had during the year decided to close
down the operations of the following salons due to high rentals and other
input costs which had contributed towards their operational unviability in
the current scenario. Following is the details of the salons/academies
which have been closed down:
- Keune the salon at Infinity Towers, DLF Phase III, Gurgaon
- Keune the salon al MGF City Centre Mall, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
- Keune the salon at TDI Mall, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
- Keune the salon at North Square Mall, Pitampura, New Delhi-110034
- Scratch the Academy at IIIrd Floor, E-5, Part-II R.K. Jewellers Building,
New Delhi- 110048
Your directors wish to inform you that following salons/academies are
operational as on date:
- Keune the salon at Greater Kailash -1 (M Block market), New Delhi
- Keune the salon at MGF Metropolitan Mall, Gurgaon, Haryana.
- Keune the salon at J-12/14, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
- Keune the salon at Mariplex Mall, Kalyani Nagar, Pune
- Keune The Academy, E-5, South Extension, Part-II. IInd Floor, R.K.
Jewellers Building, New Delhi-l 10048
BROADBASING OF EQUITY CAPITAL
Your Company has duly cancelled 35,50,000 convertible warrants of Rs. 125
per warrant on 21.12.2008 on which Rs. 12.50 per warrant has been paid. The
Company has forfeited the paid up amount of Rs. 12.50 per warrant on
35,50,000 convertible warrants and transferred the amount to reserve.
Your Company has duly got in principle, listing and trading approval from
the respective stock exchange(s) for listing of 39,10,000 underlying equity
shares in regard to GDR issue of USD 12 million dt. 31.7.2008.
Your directors confirm that the increase in paid up equity share capital
took place in accordance with and in conformity to SEBI Guidelines and DSE
directives.
TRADING OF EQUITY SHARES
The Equity shares of your Company are traded at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)
under the Indonext portal and are listed on Delhi Stock Exchange, Madras
Stock Exchange, Cochin Stock Exchange, Calcutta Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad
Stock Exchange respectively.
DIVIDEND
The Board of Directors of your Company have not recommended any dividend
for the year ended 31st March 2009.
DIRECTORS
In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and Articles
of Association of the Company, Mr. R. N. Suri retire by rotation at the
ensuing Annual General Meeting and is eligible for reappointment.
Mr. Rohit Sood has been appointed as wholetime director of the Company
w.e.f. 13.2.2009.
During the year Mr. Pawan Sabharwal and Mr. Sundeep Chhabra has resigned as
director of the Company w.e.f. 6th September, 2008. The Board of Directors
show their sincere appreciation for the services given by Mr. Pawan
Sabharwal and Mr. Sundeep Chhabra during their tenure.
Mr. Anuj Chowdhry has resigned as director of the Company w.e.f.10th
December 2008. The Board of Directors show their sincere appreciation for
the services given by Mr. Anuj Chowdhry during his tenure.
Mr. V Swaminathan has been appointed as additional director of the Company
w.e.f 29.12.2008
Mr. Dinesh Gulati has resigned as director of the Company w.e.f. 13th
February 2009. The Board of Directors show their sincere appreciation for
the services given by Mr. Dinesh Gulati during his tenure.
FIXED DEPOSITS
The Company has not accepted any deposit covered by Companies (Acceptance
of Deposit) Rules, 1975 during the year under review,
AUDITORS
M/s Saxena & Saxena, Chartered Accountants, who had been the auditors of
the Company, have confirmed their eligibility to be re-appointed as
Auditors of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board of
Directors recommends re-appointment of M/s Saxena & Saxena, Chartered
Accountants, as Auditors of the Company for the approval of the Members and
to fix their remuneration.
OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK
Your Company is well poised to expand its operations and performance in
accordance with its business plan. Your Company will explore possibilities
for new business opportunities. The overall economic scenario continues to
be subdued in the short term perspective and as such, till the overall
economy gets an upward momentum the pressure on yield would remain. However
the Budget of 2009-10 has provided various stimuli for industrial growth in
the country and various measures announced are expected to provide positive
impact on many industrial sectors in the country.
HUMAN RESOURCES
One of the biggest challenges faced by any organization is talent
acquisition and retention. Depending on the competencies required potential
employees are sources from various sectors. To attract and motivate the
best of talent, we create a congenial work environment that rewards and
recognizes our performers.
Brushman firmly believes that its human resources are the key to business
success. We promote a culture that is open and performance driven built on
fostering interdependence, commitment and excellence. In our vision to live
upto the aspirations of our employees and customer base we are creating an
environment where all its employees can fulfil their dreams along with
meeting organizational objective.
BUSINESS AND QUALITY EXCELLENCE
During the year to broaden and deepen the quality journey across the
organization we have deployed full -time quality resources to functions
like marketing, HR, Legal, Finance and Accounts, Public Relations and
Corporate Communication and IT.
Brushman would strive to instil trust in its valued customers, employees,
stakeholders, government agencies, foreign principals and suppliers,
bankers and various other agencies associated with it. Your Company would
provide par excellence service to its customers which would in turn to
unprecedented growth of the Company in the years to come.
Quality is of paramount importance and your Company strives to further
improve our systems and processes. We arc constantly checking the quality
processes with the reality checks and we are providing training to our new
employees to build an overall quality culture rather than creating
processes that just meet certification requirements.
SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
During the year under review your Company has following subsidiaries:
1. Bodyline International Private limited
2. High Street Lifestyle Brands Limited
3. Headstart Fashions Limited
4. Scratch Nails Limited
5. Toni & Guy (India) Limited
6. Spaone Beauty and Wellness Limited
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
As required under section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956 your
Directors state:
(i) That in preparation of the Annual Accounts the applicable accounting
standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to
material departures;
(ii) we have selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of the Financial year 2008-2009 and of the profit or
loss of the company for that period;
(iii) we have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
(iv) we have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
As required by the provisions of Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956
read with Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules 1975, there are no
employees in your Company whose names are to be mentioned in the Directors
report.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS &
OUTGO
The details as required under Clause (e) of sub section (I) of Section 217
of the Companies Act, [956 read with-the Companies (Disclosure of
Particulars in Report of Board of Directors) Rules 1988 are applicable as
follows:
Form - A : Particulars with respect to Conservation of Energy
Power and Fuel Consumption 2008-2009 2007-2008
1. SIDCUL Power purchased (KHW) 205300 13958
(Units) (Units)
2. Total Amount Rs. 1808935 Rs. 468928
Rate per unit Rs. 8.81* Rs. 33.60*
3. Captive Generation 148 Hr. Nil
DG Set (KWH) 9627 Nil
(Units) (Units)
Total Amount Rs. 79382 Rs. Nil
Rate per-unit Rs. 8.25 Rs. Nil
4. Diesel Consumption (Litres) 2238 534.05
Total Amount Rs. 79,382 Rs. 19,653
Rate/Litre Rs. 35.47 Rs. 36.80
5. Generation of power is as per industry standards due to proper load
distribution and effective maintenance of Generators.
* Inclusive of fixed cost charges per KVA
Form - B: Particulars with respect to Technology Absorption
A. Technology Absorption
1. Efforts in brief towards Technology Localization of Inner parts of
Adoption and Innovation Paint Brushes.
Developed in house development
of paint brushes:
plastic handles instead of
wooden handles. use of mono
filament instead of Animal Hair.
2. Benefits derived as a results of Cost Effectiveness
above efforts e.g. Product
Improvement, Cost Reduction, Uninterrupted Supply of
Product Development, Import Finished Goods
Substitution etc.
New Developed Product(s) are
more quality efficient
and standardized.
B. Research and Development: Nil
C. foreign Exchange Expended : Rs. 214,391,395
Foreign Exchange Earned : NIL
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT
A separate report on Management Discussion and Analysis is attached as a
part of this Report.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
The Directors place on record their appreciation for the faith and trust
reposed by the Bankers, Shareholders and all other business associates. The
directors wish to thank their principals, viz. Denman International Ltd.,
U.K. and Keune Hairecosmetics, Holland for their continued support,
guidance and commitment to Indian market and investment in the equity of
your Company. Your directors also wish to thank all those individuals/
entities/corporate bodies/financial institutions, who have invested in the
equity of your Company and have reposed their faith in the management and
the vision of the management. The Directors also appreciate the support and
contributions made by the employees during the year.
On behalf of the Hoard
FOR BRUSHMAN (INDIA) LIMITED
Place : New Delhi
Date : 01.09.2009 KAPIL KUMAR ROHIT SOOD
MANAGING DIRECTOR WHOLE-TEME DIRECTOR
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, projections, estimates, and expectations may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities
laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those
expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the
Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply
and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the
Company operates, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws and other
statutes and other incidental factors.
OVERVIEW: PAST, PRESENT & FUTURE
The Company holds its leadership position in the paint brush industry both
in terms of volume and value. BIL is the largest manufacturer of paint
brushes in India by a wide margin. The Company enjoys substantial brand
niche in an industry largely dominated by unorganized sector and has
significant market share. But due to Global Recession and slowdown in
reality and infrastructure sector there is severe impact on the sales and
Margins of the Company in third and fourth quarter for the year ending 31st
March 2009.
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
BIL is the only organized player in the paint brush industry in India, with
Brushman being the largest selling paint brush in India. With the
recession hitting the global markets there has been sever effect on the
Company profits and sales volume. At present the housing, reality and
infrastructure sector is showing signs of revival and therefore the
management is hopeful and positive that the Company would show better
financial results in the coming period.
SWOT ANALYSIS OF BIL
Strengths:
- The Company is a market leader in paint brush industry by a wide margin.
- Brushman enjoys strong brand recognition in the paint brush segment for
its innovations.
- It has successfully introduced alternative raw materials, which have
increased margins.
- Brushman is recognised as one of the leading distribution houses for
marquee beauty and cosmetic brands.
- Brushman has been able to recognize and influence emerging fashion trends
and introduce contemporary brands and products
Weaknesses:
- Paint-brush market is still an unorganised sector resulting in huge
investments in user awareness and training.
- Grey market for some beauty and cosmetic products exists, though small in
size.
Opportunities:
- Growing user industry of paint brushes owing to boom in the economy.
- Increasing affluence of consumers due to high GDP growth.
- Rising awareness due to globalisation.
Threats:
- Ever evolving fashion trends.
- Increasing presence of competitive brands in the market.
Outlook:
With the revival in the construction, housing, reality and infrastructure
industry after recession the pant brush market is set for a growth and the
Company being a leader is expected to be a major gainer. In the beauty and
cosmetic industry, the rise in GDP. income levels and awareness of latest
fashion and trends, is leading to double digit growth. The ongoing revival
in retail sector in the beauty salon is acting as a catalyst to the growth
of the cosmetic trading division of the Company. The Company is expected to
gain substantially with all these developments in the medium to long term
and sail through the tough times.