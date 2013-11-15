To,

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of C.J. Gelatine Products Limited (CIN: L24295MH1980PLC023206) (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its Loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Companys annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the annual financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

i. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ii. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The company has informed that the company has no operational Branch which requires Audit u/s 143(8) of the Act.

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

f) On the basis of the examination of the books of Account and other records shown to us for the purpose of the Audit and other such documents asked during the course of the Audit, The Auditor has no observation or adverse comment, apart from those mentioned in the relevant paras if any, on the financial transactions or matters which may have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

g) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

h) On the basis of the examination of the books of Account and other records shown to us for the purpose of the Audit and other such documents asked during the course of the Audit, the Auditor found no material reason to report any qualification reservation or adverse remark relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, apart from the matters already mentioned in the relevant paras if any.

i) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". and

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements (Refer Note No. 38)

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. Based on our examination in respect of financial year commencing on 1st April 2023, As, proviso to rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which do not have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

k) The management has represented that:

i. to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii. to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the funding parties or

• Provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) Rule 11(e) of contain any material mis-statement.

l) As per the information/declaration given by the management, Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year under review.

m) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For, SPARK & Associates Chartered Accountants LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Reg No. 005313C/C400311 CA Chandresh Singhvi Partner Membership No. 436593 Place - Mandideep Date - May 30, 2024

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of C.J. Gelatine Products Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. In respect of Property, Plant & Equipments:

a) The Company has been maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the

Company has been conducted a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all

Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification program adopted by the Company is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of Inventories:

a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management with reasonable frequency during the year. In certain cases, the stocks have been verified on the basis of visual survey/estimates. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory. The coverage and procedure of physical verification of inventory followed by the management is reasonable, adequate and appropriate in relation to the size of the Plant and the nature of its business.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and relevant records produced, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits of Rs. 8.75 crores. Copies of quarterly statement and returns, furnished to banks have been made available for our verification. We have verified the same on random sampling basis and found the same in agreement with the books of accounts. except some mentioned below:

Quarter Name of bank Particulars of Securities Provided Amount as per books of account Amount as reported in the Quarterly return/statement Amount of Difference Remarks reason, if any 1st ICICI Bank Ltd Inventory, Trade Receivables, Trade Payables 204,337,513 204,337,513 - - 2nd 186,317,874 186,318,204 (330) - 3rd 187,613,268 187,613,268 - - 4th 215,668,080 215,681,041 (12,961) Re fe r Note 1

Note: -1. Difference due to TDS entries made at the end of year as per form 26AS.

iii. In respect of Investment made, Guarantee or Security Provided:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year; therefore, provisions of sub clause (a) to (f) of clause 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020 are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

iv. In respect of Loans Investments, Guarantees and Security as per Section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loan, made any investment or given any guarantees or provide any security during the year under review. Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. In respect of Deposit accepted by the Company:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. In respect of maintenance of Cost Records:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable

vii. In respect of Deposit of Statutory Liabilities:

a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service tax, Excise Duty, value added tax, Cess and any other statutory dues to the extent applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were some outstanding statutory dues as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Except the followings:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Reasons / Corrective Action Income Tax Tax Deducted at Source 3,220/- Financial Year 23-24 Q2-3220 Related to short deduction and interest on short deduction Income Tax Tax Deducted at Source 600/- Financial Year 22-23 Q2-400, Q3-200, Q2& Q3- Late Filing Fees against Processing of Latest Correction Income Tax Tax Deducted at Source 1,000/- Financial Year 20-21 Q4- Related to Late Filing Fees against Processing of Latest Correction Income Tax Tax Deducted at Source 20/- Financial Year 19-20 Q3-20/- Late Payment Interest against processing of Latest Correction Income Tax Tax Deducted at Source 1,430/- Financial Year 13-14 Q1 -540, Q2-790, Q4-100 - Related to Late Interest, Out of Which Rs 790 Deposited vide Challan No. 50292 Dated 15.11.13 Income Tax Tax Deducted at Source 200/- Financial Year 14-15 Q2-200 - Late Filing Fees Income Tax Tax Deducted at Source 1,370/- Financial Year 12-13 Q1-710, Q2-660, Q1& Q2 Interest on Late Payment Income Tax Tax Deducted at Source 3,870/- Financial Year 11-12 Q1-380, Q2-520, Q3-170, Q4-2800 - Q1- Intrest on late Payement Income Tax Tax Deducted at Source 24,240/- Financial Year 10-11 Q4-24240 - Short deduction, Interest on Late Payment, Interest on Short deduction Income Tax Tax Deducted at Source 1,510/- Financial Year 07-08 Q1-120, Q3-460, Q4-930 - Q1, Q3& Q4 Related to interest on Late Payment Total 37,460/-

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amount payable in respect of Income Tax, GST, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Excise Duty, value added tax and Cess whichever applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any disputes. Except the following:

Sr. No. Authority Assessment Year Section Outstanding Demand Reasons 1 Income Tax 2021-22 143(1)a 96,507 Response submitted 2 Income Tax 2010-11 143(1)a 6,78,824 Demand amount paid, interest amount due 3 Income Tax 2005-06 143(1) 7,01,386 Rectification pending with income tax department Total 14,76,717

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Provident Fund Act Provident Fund 45,12,600 2008-2016 Jabalpur High court

viii. In respect of Surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not have any transactions to be recorded in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. In respect of Default in repayment of borrowings:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any default in repayment of loans or other borrowing or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any banks or other lenders.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the term loan obtained by the company were applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilized for long term purpose by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not any Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, or Associate Companies during the year under review. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) & (f) of the Order are not applicable.

x. In respect of Funds raised and utilization:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. In respect of Fraud and whistle-blower complaints:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. Accordingly, clause 3(xi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Accordingly, clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints has been received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. In respect of Nidhi Company:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In respect of Related Party Transactions:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable India accounting standards.

xiv. In respect of Internal Audit:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit

xv. In respect of Non-Cash Transactions:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In respect of Registration under RBI act:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. In respect of Cash losses:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the previous financial year as well.

xviii. In respect of Resignation of Statutory Auditors:

a) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. In respect of Material uncertainty on meeting liabilities:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. In respect of Transfer to fund specified under Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinions, Company doesnt fall with the purview of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

For, SPARK & Associates Chartered Accountants LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Reg No. 005313C/C400311 CA Chandresh Singhvi Partner Membership No. 436593 Place - Mandideep Date - May 30, 2024

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of C.J. Gelatine Products Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(Referred to in paragraph 2(i) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements of C.J. Gelatine Products Limited (CIN: L24295MH1980PLC023206) ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conj unction with our audit of the F inancial Statements of the Company as at and for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.