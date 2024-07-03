Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹24.14
Prev. Close₹24.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.76
Day's High₹25.24
Day's Low₹23.7
52 Week's High₹29.7
52 Week's Low₹16.45
Book Value₹3.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.4
P/E18.43
EPS1.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.81
4.81
4.81
4.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.08
2.42
2.75
2.97
Net Worth
4.73
7.23
7.56
7.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
39.03
28.28
23.01
16.54
yoy growth (%)
38.01
22.9
39.11
-26.65
Raw materials
-27.6
-16.91
-14.74
-9.32
As % of sales
70.71
59.81
64.08
56.39
Employee costs
-4.81
-4.42
-3.82
-3.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.39
0.24
0.07
-2.04
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.37
-0.36
-0.33
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.02
-0.01
0
Working capital
2.49
5.25
-2.22
-0.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.01
22.9
39.11
-26.65
Op profit growth
19.2
33.9
-1,204.23
-106.19
EBIT growth
16.26
20.47
-437.96
-120.73
Net profit growth
58.01
255.12
-103.07
-1,671.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jaspal Singh
Executive Director
Harman Singh
Executive Director
Jasneet Kaur
Independent Director
Harish Pande
Independent Director
S C Mathur
Independent Director
Rajesh Divetia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harman Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by C J Gelatine Products Ltd
Summary
C J Gelatine Products Limited was incorporated in 1983 and started its production in 1984 with technical assistance from G.T. Gelatine Technology of the United Kingdom. Within a year from the initial production of Gelatine, it scaled to new heights with quality production. The Company is the leading producers of premium Gelatine meeting the global quality standards. It is involved in manufacture of Gelatin and Di Calcium Phosphate (DCP) at Raisen in Madhya Pradesh. Apart from this, Gelatin represents an omnipresent element in foods, drugs, and supplements used as a thickener, plasticizer, emulsifier, foaming agent, moisture retainer, texture enhancer, and binding agent. As a rich source of protein, the Company finds application in numerous end-use sectors including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, photographic supplies, cosmetics, explosives, electroplating, dyes, papermaking and printing, among others. Rising standards of living, easier access to healthcare services, increase in disposable incomes and rapidly aging world population represent key factors driving growth in demand for Gelatin. Improving lifestyles in developing economies of India and China have promoted market expansion. Lack of availability of competitive substitutes in the market has made the Company one of the most indispensable feedstock in various end-use industries.The Company offer a unique combination of Neutral taste, Easy Digestibility, Brilliant clarity and reversible settling capacity. It consis
The C J Gelatine Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of C J Gelatine Products Ltd is ₹11.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of C J Gelatine Products Ltd is 18.43 and 6.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a C J Gelatine Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of C J Gelatine Products Ltd is ₹16.45 and ₹29.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
C J Gelatine Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.34%, 3 Years at 4.75%, 1 Year at 3.07%, 6 Month at 11.55%, 3 Month at -1.67% and 1 Month at 21.61%.
