C J Gelatine Products Ltd Share Price

23.7
(-1.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:46:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.14
  • Day's High25.24
  • 52 Wk High29.7
  • Prev. Close24.14
  • Day's Low23.7
  • 52 Wk Low 16.45
  • Turnover (lac)0.76
  • P/E18.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.62
  • EPS1.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.4
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

C J Gelatine Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

C J Gelatine Products Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

C J Gelatine Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

C J Gelatine Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.37%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

C J Gelatine Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.81

4.81

4.81

4.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.08

2.42

2.75

2.97

Net Worth

4.73

7.23

7.56

7.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

39.03

28.28

23.01

16.54

yoy growth (%)

38.01

22.9

39.11

-26.65

Raw materials

-27.6

-16.91

-14.74

-9.32

As % of sales

70.71

59.81

64.08

56.39

Employee costs

-4.81

-4.42

-3.82

-3.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.39

0.24

0.07

-2.04

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.37

-0.36

-0.33

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.02

-0.01

0

Working capital

2.49

5.25

-2.22

-0.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.01

22.9

39.11

-26.65

Op profit growth

19.2

33.9

-1,204.23

-106.19

EBIT growth

16.26

20.47

-437.96

-120.73

Net profit growth

58.01

255.12

-103.07

-1,671.57

No Record Found

C J Gelatine Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT C J Gelatine Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jaspal Singh

Executive Director

Harman Singh

Executive Director

Jasneet Kaur

Independent Director

Harish Pande

Independent Director

S C Mathur

Independent Director

Rajesh Divetia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harman Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by C J Gelatine Products Ltd

Summary

C J Gelatine Products Limited was incorporated in 1983 and started its production in 1984 with technical assistance from G.T. Gelatine Technology of the United Kingdom. Within a year from the initial production of Gelatine, it scaled to new heights with quality production. The Company is the leading producers of premium Gelatine meeting the global quality standards. It is involved in manufacture of Gelatin and Di Calcium Phosphate (DCP) at Raisen in Madhya Pradesh. Apart from this, Gelatin represents an omnipresent element in foods, drugs, and supplements used as a thickener, plasticizer, emulsifier, foaming agent, moisture retainer, texture enhancer, and binding agent. As a rich source of protein, the Company finds application in numerous end-use sectors including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, photographic supplies, cosmetics, explosives, electroplating, dyes, papermaking and printing, among others. Rising standards of living, easier access to healthcare services, increase in disposable incomes and rapidly aging world population represent key factors driving growth in demand for Gelatin. Improving lifestyles in developing economies of India and China have promoted market expansion. Lack of availability of competitive substitutes in the market has made the Company one of the most indispensable feedstock in various end-use industries.The Company offer a unique combination of Neutral taste, Easy Digestibility, Brilliant clarity and reversible settling capacity. It consis
Company FAQs

What is the C J Gelatine Products Ltd share price today?

The C J Gelatine Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of C J Gelatine Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of C J Gelatine Products Ltd is ₹11.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of C J Gelatine Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of C J Gelatine Products Ltd is 18.43 and 6.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of C J Gelatine Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a C J Gelatine Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of C J Gelatine Products Ltd is ₹16.45 and ₹29.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of C J Gelatine Products Ltd?

C J Gelatine Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.34%, 3 Years at 4.75%, 1 Year at 3.07%, 6 Month at 11.55%, 3 Month at -1.67% and 1 Month at 21.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of C J Gelatine Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of C J Gelatine Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.37 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 38.62 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

