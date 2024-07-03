Summary

C J Gelatine Products Limited was incorporated in 1983 and started its production in 1984 with technical assistance from G.T. Gelatine Technology of the United Kingdom. Within a year from the initial production of Gelatine, it scaled to new heights with quality production. The Company is the leading producers of premium Gelatine meeting the global quality standards. It is involved in manufacture of Gelatin and Di Calcium Phosphate (DCP) at Raisen in Madhya Pradesh. Apart from this, Gelatin represents an omnipresent element in foods, drugs, and supplements used as a thickener, plasticizer, emulsifier, foaming agent, moisture retainer, texture enhancer, and binding agent. As a rich source of protein, the Company finds application in numerous end-use sectors including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, photographic supplies, cosmetics, explosives, electroplating, dyes, papermaking and printing, among others. Rising standards of living, easier access to healthcare services, increase in disposable incomes and rapidly aging world population represent key factors driving growth in demand for Gelatin. Improving lifestyles in developing economies of India and China have promoted market expansion. Lack of availability of competitive substitutes in the market has made the Company one of the most indispensable feedstock in various end-use industries.The Company offer a unique combination of Neutral taste, Easy Digestibility, Brilliant clarity and reversible settling capacity. It consis

Read More