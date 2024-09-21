Notice of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI LODR, Regulations 2015, please find attached herewith the Scrutinizers Report and Voting results of the Business Transacted at the 44th AGM of the Company held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. IST Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR, Regulations 2015, the Shareholders of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 has re-appointed Managing Director & Chairman and Executive Director of the Company. The details of the same attached herewith. The afore-said meeting was commenced at 1:00 P.M. IST and concluded at 1:30 P.M. IST. Read less.. Please find attached herewith the proceedings of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on today i.e., Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. (IST) conducted through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. The aforesaid meeting was concluded at 01:30 P.M. (IST). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024) The Shareholders of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 has re-appointed Statutory Auditors of the Company for second term of five consecutive years. The details of the same attached herewith. The afore-said meeting was commenced at 1:00 P.M. IST and concluded at 1:30 P.M. IST. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.09.2024)