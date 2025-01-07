iifl-logo-icon 1
C J Gelatine Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.84
(4.55%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

39.03

28.28

23.01

16.54

yoy growth (%)

38.01

22.9

39.11

-26.65

Raw materials

-27.6

-16.91

-14.74

-9.32

As % of sales

70.71

59.81

64.08

56.39

Employee costs

-4.81

-4.42

-3.82

-3.69

As % of sales

12.32

15.63

16.61

22.36

Other costs

-4.76

-5.38

-3.27

-3.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.2

19.03

14.24

21.87

Operating profit

1.85

1.55

1.16

-0.1

OPM

4.75

5.5

5.05

-0.63

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.37

-0.36

-0.33

Interest expense

-1.05

-1

-0.95

-1.74

Other income

0.02

0.06

0.23

0.13

Profit before tax

0.39

0.24

0.07

-2.04

Taxes

-0.04

-0.02

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-12.01

-9.45

-19.05

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.34

0.21

0.06

-2.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.03

Net profit

0.34

0.21

0.06

-2

yoy growth (%)

58.01

255.12

-103.07

-1,671.57

NPM

0.88

0.77

0.26

-12.14

