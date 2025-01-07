Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
39.03
28.28
23.01
16.54
yoy growth (%)
38.01
22.9
39.11
-26.65
Raw materials
-27.6
-16.91
-14.74
-9.32
As % of sales
70.71
59.81
64.08
56.39
Employee costs
-4.81
-4.42
-3.82
-3.69
As % of sales
12.32
15.63
16.61
22.36
Other costs
-4.76
-5.38
-3.27
-3.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.2
19.03
14.24
21.87
Operating profit
1.85
1.55
1.16
-0.1
OPM
4.75
5.5
5.05
-0.63
Depreciation
-0.43
-0.37
-0.36
-0.33
Interest expense
-1.05
-1
-0.95
-1.74
Other income
0.02
0.06
0.23
0.13
Profit before tax
0.39
0.24
0.07
-2.04
Taxes
-0.04
-0.02
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-12.01
-9.45
-19.05
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.34
0.21
0.06
-2.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.03
Net profit
0.34
0.21
0.06
-2
yoy growth (%)
58.01
255.12
-103.07
-1,671.57
NPM
0.88
0.77
0.26
-12.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.