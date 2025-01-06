iifl-logo-icon 1
C J Gelatine Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

C J Gelatine FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.39

0.24

0.07

-2.04

Depreciation

-0.43

-0.37

-0.36

-0.33

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.02

-0.01

0

Working capital

2.49

5.25

-2.22

-0.67

Other operating items

Operating

2.4

5.09

-2.51

-3.05

Capital expenditure

0.59

0.73

0.23

0.68

Free cash flow

2.99

5.82

-2.28

-2.37

Equity raised

6.31

7.69

8.88

14.03

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

12.98

4.62

-2.17

1.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

22.28

18.13

4.42

13.64

