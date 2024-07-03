C J Gelatine Products Ltd Summary

C J Gelatine Products Limited was incorporated in 1983 and started its production in 1984 with technical assistance from G.T. Gelatine Technology of the United Kingdom. Within a year from the initial production of Gelatine, it scaled to new heights with quality production. The Company is the leading producers of premium Gelatine meeting the global quality standards. It is involved in manufacture of Gelatin and Di Calcium Phosphate (DCP) at Raisen in Madhya Pradesh. Apart from this, Gelatin represents an omnipresent element in foods, drugs, and supplements used as a thickener, plasticizer, emulsifier, foaming agent, moisture retainer, texture enhancer, and binding agent. As a rich source of protein, the Company finds application in numerous end-use sectors including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, photographic supplies, cosmetics, explosives, electroplating, dyes, papermaking and printing, among others. Rising standards of living, easier access to healthcare services, increase in disposable incomes and rapidly aging world population represent key factors driving growth in demand for Gelatin. Improving lifestyles in developing economies of India and China have promoted market expansion. Lack of availability of competitive substitutes in the market has made the Company one of the most indispensable feedstock in various end-use industries.The Company offer a unique combination of Neutral taste, Easy Digestibility, Brilliant clarity and reversible settling capacity. It consist of almost all 18 amino acids essential for human nutrition. The use of Gelatin in manufacture of various pharmaceutical dosage forms dates back to the early 19th century and possibly earlier. Today, the commonly recognized dosage forms using Gelatin are two - piece hard capsules, soft elastic gelatin capsules (Sofftgels), tableting, tablet coating, granulation, encapsulation and micro - encapsulation??.Di-Calcium Phosphate is a high purity natural mineral supplement for poultry feeds. As it is derived from bovine bones of healthy animals, it (DCP) is of excellent digestibility and solubility. It allows chemical substances to penetrate sufficient into the emulsion, and in similar way it allows these solutions to be washed away after developing. The calcium phosphates, carbonates & other minerals attached with bones dissolve in the acid to form Monocalcium phosphate leaving behind the organic collagen in the residual bone. This monocalcium phosphate liquid is precipitated by calcium hydroxide to produce Dicalcium Phosphate (DCP) as its byproduct which is a main constituent for the cattle & poultry feed. The treated residual bones are now known as Ossein. The limed soaked ossein are then washed with water to remove lime completely & then treated with dilute solution of weak acid to maintain pH in the range 5 - 6. Ossein after acid treatment is taken for Gelatin extraction.