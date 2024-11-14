Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

C.J.GELATINE PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on today i.e., Thursday, November 14, 2024, have inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results / Statements of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along-with Limited Review Report issued by M/s S P A R K & Associates, Chartered Accountants LLP (FRN: 005313C / C400311), Statutory Auditor of the Company. The aforesaid Board Meeting was commenced at 1:30 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 7:15 p.m. (IST). (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

C.J.GELATINE PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report and other matters as mentioned in the attached intimation letter. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on today i.e., Monday, August 12, 2024, have inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results / Statements of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along-with Limited Review Report issued by M/s S P A R K & Associates, Chartered Accountants LLP (FRN: 005313C / C400311), Statutory Auditor of the Company and other matters as mentioned in the attached letter. The aforesaid Board Meeting was commenced at 1:30 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 6:00 p.m. (IST).

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

C.J.GELATINE PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial statements / results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and to adopt Auditors Report thereon and other matters if any with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2024 has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results / Statements of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 alongwith Auditors Report with unmodified opinions issued by M/s S P A R K & Associates , Chartered Accountants LLP (FRN: 005313C / C400311), Statutory Auditor of the Company. The aforesaid Board Meeting was commenced at 01:30 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 07:30 P.M. (IST) Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), please find attached herewith the Financial Results of the Company for the period ended March 31, 2024. The aforesaid results has been iner-alia approved at the Board Meeting held on today i.e., Thursday, May 30, 2024. The said meeting was commenced at 1:30 P.M. (IST) and Concluded at 7:30 P.M. (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today have inter-alia approved the resignation of Mr. Mayank Lashkari, Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company designated as Key Managerial Personnel w.e.f. closing of business hours of April 8, 2024. Further, The detailed disclosure is attached herewith. The aforesaid Board meeting was commenced at 1.30 PM (IST) and concluded at 5.30 PM (IST). The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today have inter-alia appointed Mr. Munna Lal Sharma as Chief Financial Officer designated as KMP w.e.f. April 9, 2024. The detailed disclosure is attached herewith. The aforementioned Board meeting was commenced at 1.30 PM (IST) and concluded at 5.30 PM (IST) The Board of Directors at their meeting held on today have inter-alia appointed M/s Prem Chand Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN 000066C) as Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. The detailed disclosure is attached herewith. The aforesaid Board meeting was commenced at 1.30 PM (IST) and concluded at 5.30 PM (IST)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today have inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Borrow money and create securities on such borrowings by the Board of Directors of the Company upto Rs. 35,00,00,000 (Rupees Thirty-Five Crore only). 2. Mr. Vikas Gupta (DIN: 03603519), Mr. Sandeep Singh (DIN: 03603531) and Mr. Amarjot Singh (DIN: 07115513), Independent Directors of the Company shall complete their second term on March 31, 2024 and accordingly cease to be an Independent Director(s) from Board of the Company with effect from the closing hours of March 31, 2024. 3. Reconstitute the Committees of the Board of Directors of the Company. The detailed disclosure is enclosed herewith. The aforesaid Board meeting commenced at 1.30 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 5.00 p.m. (IST).

