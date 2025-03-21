Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,579.4
|26.79
|12,95,058.25
|11,832
|2.04
|53,883
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,592.6
|24.12
|6,61,364.38
|6,358
|2.89
|34,915
|194.06
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,567.65
|35.5
|4,25,407.71
|3,526
|3.32
|13,274
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
264.35
|26.76
|2,76,823.5
|2,812.1
|0.19
|16,803
|60.32
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,410.05
|41.94
|1,38,032.4
|858.3
|2.83
|11,176.2
|227.42
