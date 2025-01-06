iifl-logo-icon 1
Capfin India Ltd Balance Sheet

304.65
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.86

2.86

2.86

2.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.27

0.2

0.02

0.14

Net Worth

2.59

3.06

2.88

3

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.02

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.02

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.59

3.08

2.88

3.02

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.24

0.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.55

1.72

0.92

0.91

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.18

0

0.01

0.02

Networking Capital

0.19

0.01

0.2

0.01

Inventories

0.17

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.02

0.02

0.21

0.02

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.06

0.15

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

0.98

1.88

1.38

1.2

