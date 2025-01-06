Capfin India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.86
2.86
2.86
2.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.27
0.2
0.02
0.14
Net Worth
2.59
3.06
2.88
3
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.59
3.08
2.88
3.02
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.24
0.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.55
1.72
0.92
0.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0
0.01
0.02
Networking Capital
0.19
0.01
0.2
0.01
Inventories
0.17
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.02
0.21
0.02
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.06
0.15
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
0.98
1.88
1.38
1.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.